Never Plug These 4 Things Into Your Car's USB Ports

If you're a car enthusiast, you might have noticed how USB ports have become a universal feature on newer cars, and that there are several ways to use vehicle USB ports. Now, given that most USB ports on cars look exactly like the ones on your laptops and computers, there's a misconception that whatever plugs into your computer would also work on a car. This is not true: All USB ports are not created equal, and misunderstanding their limits on cars can lead to frustration, privacy risks, or even hardware damage.

Traditionally, cars featured infotainment systems with low-power USB ports that were designed to simply read and access data from connected devices. While they could supply power to connected devices, the output was way too low for even smartphones to be charged at a decent pace. If you have an older car, you may have noticed how long it really takes for it to charge your phone with the standard car USB port. On more recent cars, this issue has been largely fixed thanks to support for newer, faster charging standards and the prevalence of USB-C.

Nevertheless, while car USB ports have improved, it is always best to check the compatibility of your USB device and your vehicle before plugging it in. Even with supported devices such as smartphones and thumb drives, you should exercise caution before plugging them into car USB ports, especially if you are using a rented vehicle. There is no blanket ban on devices that should not be connected to a car's USB port, but there are several devices to either be cautious of, or otherwise won't do anything when plugged in; including laptops, gaming consoles, USB hubs, and external hard drives.