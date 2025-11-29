Don't Buy A New Smart TV If It Doesn't Have These Ports

When buying a smart TV, it's easy to think that it comes with everything already included. After all, they offer immediate access to all kinds of apps and services online, without needing to rely on other audio-visual devices or gadgets like a satellite box or streaming stick. Despite the 'all-in-one' branding used for smart TVs, there's almost definitely going to be times when you want to hook another device up with your setup. But, without having the right ports available, you could find yourself stuck with a restricted setup.

Although TVs can come with all kinds of different inputs and outputs, the two main types to make sure you look out for are HDMI ports and USB ports. If your TV doesn't have them, you're going to be restricted in what you connect to it — especially without doing some magic with adapters or converters. For example, if you play video games at all, you'll need an HDMI port to be able to connect your console of choice to your smart TV. Similarly, if you're a part of the physical media resurgence, then you're probably going to want the option to connect one of the best streaming devices to your TV to watch your collection.

The purpose of a USB port might be less immediately obvious, but it can be vital for making the most of your TV nonetheless. A TV with a USB port that can support data transfer gives you the option of connecting your own personal storage directly, via a USB stick or portable hard drive. This is indispensable if you own digital copies of your TV or film collection, or if you want to display your own photos or videos on your TV.