How Much HP Does A ProCharger Add To A V6 Engine? (And What It'll Cost You)
Factory-installed superchargers are almost as old as the auto industry, and aftermarket superchargers have been around since the hot rod-crazy '50s. While this upgrade might seem anachronistic in a world with the 1,064-horsepower supercar-killing Corvette ZR1 and 1,234-hp Lucid Air Sapphire electric sedan, supercharging is still an effective way to boost an engine's power. ProCharger in Lenexa, Kansas has specialized in centrifugal superchargers since the 1990s and makes supercharger kits for many popular V6 engines. If you have one of the Chrysler vehicles with a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, ProCharger has a kit for you. ProCharger says its high-output supercharger kit for the 2015-2023 Dodge Charger V6 provides 7 PSI of boost and a horsepower increase of 40-45%.
There's a customizable kit for people willing to do their own tuning; the P1SC-1 and P1-X superchargers available with it each max out at 32 PSI. One tuning shop claimed to get 515 wheel horsepower from a 3.7-liter V6 Mustang with a ProCharger kit; that's more than the 5.0-liter V8s in the 2026 Mustang GT and Dark Horse. For fans of the Chevy bowtie, ProCharger also offers supercharger kits for the Camaro's LGX V6 engine. The company claims 500 crank horsepower and 8.5 PSI of boost for that setup, more than the 455 horses put down by the Camaro SS's 6.2-liter V8. The ProCharger lineup also includes kits for V6-powered GM, Ford, Toyota, and Jeep trucks and SUVs. Each of these kits will each cost you as much as a decent used car; the aforementioned high-output kit for a Pentastar V6-powered Challenger starts at $5,396. The similar system for a 2016 Camaro with a 3.6-liter V6 costs about $150 less, and existing modifications to either engine will bump your kit price up a little.
Is it worth supercharging your V6?
There are a few things to consider before spending $5,000 or more on a supercharger. Some ProCharger supercharger kits aren't 50-state emissions compliant; see the ProCharger website for a list of CARB (California Air Resource Board)-compliant kits. The tuner kits run about $1,000 cheaper than their bolt-on counterparts and allows you to tweak boost levels, while out-of-the-box kits are easier to install and shouldn't trigger any alarm bells during emissions testing. With its factory calibration and pre-set boost of 7 PSI, the non-tuner kit is the choice for owners who prioritize time behind the wheel over pure power gains.
The relatively straightforward installation of most ProCharger systems makes them an affordable option in the segment. One competitor is RIPP Mods, and its supercharger kit for the 2018-2023 Charger with Pentastar V6 costs between $6,199 and $6,799. RIPP kits also require professional installation, which the company estimates at 8-10 hours. RIPP claims this kit will provide 11-12 PSI of boost and 170 additional horsepower, taking the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 to between 400 and 450 hp. The performance promise of a RIPP kit is enticing, but ProCharger kits offer DIY installation and aircraft-grade billet aluminum impellers at a lower overall cost.
Some owners argue that investing thousands of dollars into supercharging your V6 engine still won't bring the feel or performance of a naturally-aspirated V8. That may be true in a visceral sense, but some supercharged V6 engines actually outperform their V8 counterparts. Another potential advantage of forced-induction V6s over V8s is fuel economy. A supercharger will increase your engine's fuel consumption, but a boosted V6 might still burn less gas or diesel than a similarly powerful V8 if you're easy on the throttle.