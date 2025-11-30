How Much HP Does A ProCharger Add To A V6 Engine? (And What It'll Cost You)

Factory-installed superchargers are almost as old as the auto industry, and aftermarket superchargers have been around since the hot rod-crazy '50s. While this upgrade might seem anachronistic in a world with the 1,064-horsepower supercar-killing Corvette ZR1 and 1,234-hp Lucid Air Sapphire electric sedan, supercharging is still an effective way to boost an engine's power. ProCharger in Lenexa, Kansas has specialized in centrifugal superchargers since the 1990s and makes supercharger kits for many popular V6 engines. If you have one of the Chrysler vehicles with a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, ProCharger has a kit for you. ProCharger says its high-output supercharger kit for the 2015-2023 Dodge Charger V6 provides 7 PSI of boost and a horsepower increase of 40-45%.

There's a customizable kit for people willing to do their own tuning; the P1SC-1 and P1-X superchargers available with it each max out at 32 PSI. One tuning shop claimed to get 515 wheel horsepower from a 3.7-liter V6 Mustang with a ProCharger kit; that's more than the 5.0-liter V8s in the 2026 Mustang GT and Dark Horse. For fans of the Chevy bowtie, ProCharger also offers supercharger kits for the Camaro's LGX V6 engine. The company claims 500 crank horsepower and 8.5 PSI of boost for that setup, more than the 455 horses put down by the Camaro SS's 6.2-liter V8. The ProCharger lineup also includes kits for V6-powered GM, Ford, Toyota, and Jeep trucks and SUVs. Each of these kits will each cost you as much as a decent used car; the aforementioned high-output kit for a Pentastar V6-powered Challenger starts at $5,396. The similar system for a 2016 Camaro with a 3.6-liter V6 costs about $150 less, and existing modifications to either engine will bump your kit price up a little.