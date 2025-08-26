Superchargers Can Definitely Affect Your Fuel Efficiency - Here's How

Superchargers can produce eye-watering speeds and pin drivers against their seats when they put the hammer down. They come in four styles: roots, twin-screw, centrifugal, and electric. Regardless of the engine, the roots style has the biggest impact on the mpg.

This phenomenon is known as parasitic loss, where the supercharger draws power from the engine like other auxiliary components. If you're more familiar with turbochargers, superchargers differ in that, while acting as an air compressor, they essentially require gas — powered by the crankshaft – increasing the amount of air that goes into the intake, forcing more oxygen into the cylinders. A turbocharger runs off of the exhaust gases created by an engine, typically providing more power potential more efficiently.

Roots superchargers, which you might see on muscle cars with a blower, take a substantial parasitic load, as they are constantly displacing air, even when you're not pushing hard on the accelerator. What's more, these superchargers heat the incoming air, in turn altering the air density, which means more fuel is required to get the balance right. All of this adds up to a negative effect on fuel economy.

However, when ripping around a racetrack, this is surely less of a concern, with a sunk cost of gas factored in. For driving around town, doing errands, getting groceries, sitting in stop-and-start traffic, drivers with two cars might want to leave their supercharged one at home.