iPhone 17 Pro Vs Pixel 10 Pro: Here's Which Phone Comes Out On Top

You can read more about each individual camera in our full reviews of each phone, but I recently had the opportunity to test both cameras side-by-side at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, IL, so I can show you some highlights. In these samples, the iPhone will be on the left and the Pixel on the right.

During the day, all the cameras shoot great photos, with the Pixel skewing more toward brighter, punchier photos, while the iPhone has a more realistic tone.

Adam Doud/SlashGear

This is also true for the ultrawide sensor. The wider FOV on the pixel allows you to capture a slightly wide scene, but it's not really enough to skew one way or the other.

Adam Doud/SlashGear

Zooming in with the iPhone gets a smoother photo while the Pixel retains a bit more texture, but the difference isn't great.

Adam Doud/SlashGear

Zooming in beyond the sensor capacity is where AI kicks in. The iPhone's max zoom is 40x, while the Pixel can manage up to 100x. For this comparison, I had the iPhone at 40x and the Pixel at 30x, but you can see the iPhone falls apart quickly beyond 8x, which is not great. The Pixel on the other hand is pretty good at retaining detail and accuracy.

Adam Doud/SlashGear

Most cameras on phones in 2025 do well in good lighting. It's at night when performance tends to drop pretty fast. In general, the iPhone skews toward grainier photos which softer focus, but not by much.

Adam Doud/SlashGear

The ultrawide camera is the same way, though neither is great in terms of sharpness.

Adam Doud/SlashGear

For the selfie cameras, I prefer the iPhone's result, which retains a lot more detail in my face while the Pixel is again blurrier than I would like.

Adam Doud/SlashGear

But it should be mentioned that all of these photo samples look just fine on a phone screen. It's really only when I put them up on my 32-inch computer monitor and zoom in to 100% that I start to see these imperfections. For all intents and purposes, these phones perform very well, day or night.