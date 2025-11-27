4 Concept Cars We Wish We Were Driving Home For The Holidays

If you are like most Americans, you probably have a lot of driving or travel coming up. You could be going to a friendsgiving across town or hitting the interstate for a few thousand miles. To quote "King of the Hill's" very astute Peggy Hill: "The day before Thanksgiving is, in my opinion, one of the busiest travel days of the year." As it stands, there's about a century's worth of cars you could choose for travel this year; some, like big SUVs and vans, are perfect for the job. Others, like high-end sports cars or your Mazda Miata project are not so well suited for long periods on the road.

However, what about concept cars that never saw the light of day or reached final production? Next to all the fancy exotics and technological proof of concept cars, automakers have tried to make cars for the task of loading up and hitting the road. For one reason or another, these concepts never made it to your driveway, but it's worth taking a look at what could have been the future of holiday travel.