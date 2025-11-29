This Google Pixel Update Could Share All Your Text Messages With Your Boss

Digital tools have enabled the most micromanaging supervisors to gain an unprecedented level of access to employee activity. The simple fact that everyone carries a smartphone means you're always tethered to your workplace, even after hours. Google's latest announcement about its Pixel phones adds to that headache, and it won't be the first Pixel feature that users may not be happy with. Unfortunately, it's also a legally necessary one.

In a November post to The Keyword, Google's official publication, the company announced an update to Pixel devices that will allow companies to archive all RCS messages sent and received on a particular device. Until now, Google notes that many companies have relied on carrier logging, which cannot capture end-to-end encrypted messages such as RCS chats on Pixel phones. This creates a legal issue, as all company communications must be retrievable in the event of lawsuits and data requests.

The silver lining here is that this change only applies to managed devices. Thus, if you bought your Pixel from a carrier, this won't apply to you, and you can hang onto one of the best Android phones to buy in 2025 without worry. Here's what the changes will look like, who they'll impact, and why Google — and your boss — may consider them necessary.