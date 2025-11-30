5 Of The Quickest Ways To Defog Your Car's Windshield

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are few situations more frustrating for a driver than driving a car with fog all over the windshield. It gets even more challenging when the fog starts building up immediately after it's been wiped off. This usually happens during winter and rainy reasons — your windshield fogs up due to condensation, which occurs when humid air inside your cabin comes in contact with a cold surface of a windshield.

And aside from the annoyance, driving a car with a foggy windshield is also extremely dangerous. According to a report by the U.S. Federal Highway Administration, every year over 38,000 accidents occur because of low visibility and fog. A blurry windshield can lower your visibility, and make it difficult to see what's on the road, especially pedestrians and smaller vehicles. Therefore, knowing the right techniques to defog car windshield is vital. Understanding the correct methods to protect the car's windshield makes things much easier for the driver for a clear view and a safe journey.

If upgrading your car's windshield to avoid fog build up isn't an option for you, we have compiled a list of five quick ways that can help defog your car windshield condensation effectively.