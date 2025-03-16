5 Ways To Protect Your Windshield During Extreme Weather Events
An unfortunate reality in today's automotive industry, is that windshields are more expensive than ever to replace. According to Kelly Blue Book, replacing an older vehicle's windshield without the aid of insurance, runs between around $300 and $600, however on a newer car it can cost up to $1000 or more. The higher price boils down to more advanced technology built into automobiles today, such as rain-sensing wipers and other driver assistance technologies that require specialized sensor calibration.
That's bad news for drivers, considering that in 2024, America saw several severe weather systems which brought about damaging hail, high winds, and intense winter storms. Obviously, for those who have a garage or covered parking area, protecting their vehicle's windshield is much easier. But if you don't have that option, what can you do to protect your car's glass and your wallet? Fortunately, residents in certain states have free windshield replacement laws, assuming they have comprehensive insurance coverage.
For everyone else, there are some steps you can take to help protect your car's glass. For example, regular maintenance and inspection can help prevent and identify minor damage before it gets worse, you can cover the glass before a hailstorm, avoid parking in certain areas that might be more prone to wind damage, use a snow cover, and never prop up your wipers vertically prior to a strong winter event.
Consistent maintenance is key to preventing problems
Modern windshields are tough because they're made with multiple layers that include a polyvinyl butyral (PVB), then are heated and put under tremendous pressure. This specialized layering construction is why windshields can withstand even severe impacts while still staying in one piece.
However, lack of proper upkeep can begin to weaken certain parts of the glass. For example, if you fail to regularly replace your wiper blades, they can begin to scrape causing damage. Depending on the severity, you can remove wiper scratches from your car's windshield. However, it's far better to replace your wipers well before any damage takes place. Signs you need new wiper blades include things like poor performance, and screeching noises during use.
You should also routinely clean your windshield, because it helps to remove small debris, and will alert you to any small cracks or chips you can immediately get repaired. Gone untreated, some minor damage to your glass can expand becoming a more significant issue, which could leave your windshield more vulnerable in the event of severe weather.
Cover the windshield before hail arrives
One 2024 storm that occurred in the panhandle of Texas produced a possible record size hail stone measuring greater than 7 inches, as reported by the Associated Press. It might not matter what precautions you take against hail that size, but fortunately, most hail stones are much smaller.
One of the ways you can protect or perhaps minimize the impact of frozen precipitation, is to cover your windshield before the storm arrives. You can opt for specialized products like the Rapid Ready Hail Shields for Sedan and SUV that start at around $297. While a hail shield is a bit pricey, the advantage is that these products offer thick foam padding and typically come with built in tie-downs to quickly strap them to your car.
However, you can also utilize items you might have around the house, such as a thick blanket, a flattened cardboard box, or even a floormat in a pinch. Just make sure you have a way to secure any of these materials to your vehicle, otherwise the wind may just blow them away.
Secure loose outdoor items and look out for unhealthy trees
Storms produce aggressive gusts which can blow around items like patio furniture, and empty garbage containers, among other things. A proactive step you can take prior to a high wind event, is to identify anything in your yard or outdoor space which could become a projectile and possibly hit your car's windshield or any other windows for that matter. Safely storing or securing outdoor objects prior to a severe weather event can prevent costly damage.
Outlined in the Beaufort Wind Scale per Weather.gov, small branches begin breaking off trees at between 39 to 46 mile per hour winds. According to Urban and Community Forestry for Maryland's Department of Natural Resources, Daniel Coy, "[I]t's not just about the wind when it comes to tress falling. It's about several variables includes the health of the tree, proximity to other trees, even whether or not the trees have leaves on them," as reported by WUSA9.com.
Suffice it to say, you can't know for sure a particular tree may damage your car during a storm, however there are some signs the plant may be more susceptible. According to experts, an unhealthy tree will exhibit things like cracks, have sections of bark missing, fungus growth, and several snapped branches. If you know a potent weather system is moving into your area, you may want to move your vehicle away from any trees exhibiting these symptoms.
Use a snow cover
When strong winter storms hit, ice and snow can build up on a car's windshield, which not only make for a more arduous morning commute, but could also lead to damage. Typically, the first tool drivers reach for to clear their frozen windshield is an ice scraper. However, if not used properly, a scraper can potentially damage the glass. For example, pressing down too hard on the glass with the scraper, can push tiny particles like rocks, sitting on the windshield, into the glass, creating cracks.
In addition, some drivers may be tempted to hit the glass with the scraper in an effort to break away stubborn frozen areas. Unfortunately, just like using too much pressure, striking the windshield is a recipe for disaster. Fortunately, there are several ways to remove snow from your car without a scraper, including a snow cover.
Take for instance the EcoNour Windshield Cover for Ice and Snow for $24.99. If you are notified of an impending winter weather event, a snow cover can be applied prior, prevented ice accumulation. The next morning, instead of taking several minutes to remove frozen buildup, the cover can simply be lifted off the windshield. In addition to the EcoNour, we compiled several more of the highest-rated snow covers to protect your car's windshield from the harsh winter.
Don't prop wipers up to keep them from freezing to the windshield
When not using a snow cover and a brutally frigid winter storm is on the way, some drivers lift their wipers up and away from the glass. But, according to a Virginia mechanic who spoke with WSET.com, because wipers are spring loaded, wind could cause them to slam back down against the glass causing cracks. While some vehicles may have wipers which require a greater amount of force to push back into the windshield, others move quite easily, making it a risky move to prop them up.
Instead, its recommended to add some de-icer to your wiper fluid reservoir, use wiper fluid that includes a de-icer, or carry a spray bottle of de-icer you can apply directly to the glass. You may not be aware, but windshield wiper fluid color does matter, as it can be an indication of special properties, such as degreasers, bug removal formulas, and de-icing.