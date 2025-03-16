5 Ways To Protect Your Windshield During Extreme Weather Events

An unfortunate reality in today's automotive industry, is that windshields are more expensive than ever to replace. According to Kelly Blue Book, replacing an older vehicle's windshield without the aid of insurance, runs between around $300 and $600, however on a newer car it can cost up to $1000 or more. The higher price boils down to more advanced technology built into automobiles today, such as rain-sensing wipers and other driver assistance technologies that require specialized sensor calibration.

Advertisement

That's bad news for drivers, considering that in 2024, America saw several severe weather systems which brought about damaging hail, high winds, and intense winter storms. Obviously, for those who have a garage or covered parking area, protecting their vehicle's windshield is much easier. But if you don't have that option, what can you do to protect your car's glass and your wallet? Fortunately, residents in certain states have free windshield replacement laws, assuming they have comprehensive insurance coverage.

For everyone else, there are some steps you can take to help protect your car's glass. For example, regular maintenance and inspection can help prevent and identify minor damage before it gets worse, you can cover the glass before a hailstorm, avoid parking in certain areas that might be more prone to wind damage, use a snow cover, and never prop up your wipers vertically prior to a strong winter event.

Advertisement