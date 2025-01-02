Which States Have Free Windshield Replacement Laws?
It's no big revelation that cars are made with heavy-duty materials so as to last for years on the road and protect drivers from danger. At the same time, there are some less durable ones present aside from thick plastic and hardened metals. Glass is present on every car, from the side windows to the most obvious example, the windshield. While glass does tend to be more brittle and prone to breakage than other car-building materials, windshields are incredibly strong. Still, that's not to say that they're not known to require maintenance over time in ways big and small.
As the protective barrier between you and the various in-air hazards of the roadways, the windshield takes a lot of hits. Try as you might to avoid cracks and chips, they're bound to happen at one point or another. If you're fortunate enough, this windshield damage can be remedied with DIY crack and chip repair. In more extreme cases, though, a whole replacement is necessary for your safety at a potentially sizable cost. Unless, of course, you're lucky enough to live in one of the states that has a free windshield replacement law.
Yes, there are three specific states in the United States with free windshield replacement laws on the books, Florida, South Carolina, and Kentucky. Here's how their laws work.
How free windshield replacement laws work
At the time of this writing, Florida, South Carolina, and Kentucky are the only states that have passed free windshield replacement laws. In doing so, the three have become known as "zero deductible" states because, as the name implies, there's a zero-dollar insurance deductible when it comes to windshield replacement in these specific states. Legally, your insurance provider isn't allowed to charge you one. Of course, for you to take advantage of these laws, you need to have comprehensive coverage through your insurance provider.
Having proper insurance is what allows drivers in Florida, South Carolina, and Kentucky to get in on this "free" windshield replacement. You have to file a windshield claim through your provider, wait for it to go through, and for the cost to ultimately be waved. With that, your insurance company covers the cost, so you don't have to come up with the funds yourself. Does this technically mean it isn't free since you pay monthly on your insurance already? Yes, but at least you don't have to come up with a lump sum on the spot to pay for a full replacement.
Ways to save on windshield replacement outside of zero deductible states
For those who aren't residents of Florida, Kentucky, or South Carolina, there are still some ways to lower the cost of this repair. More often than not, broken windshields as a result of falling debris, hitting an animal, or a car accident are covered by comprehensive or collision insurance coverage, but that's not always the case, and there's no nationwide mandate that they must. Not to mention, sometimes filing a windshield insurance claim can result in higher insurance premiums in the aftermath. So, saving what money you can on a windshield replacement is a big deal, and there are a few ways you can try getting the best deal out there.
The easiest thing you can do is shop around. There are numerous businesses that specialize in windshield repair and replacement, all at differing rates. Simply asking questions, taking down estimates, and researching instead of going with the first one you speak with can save you in the long run. It's also wise to make sure that you truly need a windshield replacement and aren't able to have it repaired. Replacement is generally only necessary when there's structural damage, large cracks, or multiple chips that can't be patched up. It can take quite a bit of time to replace a windshield, too. If you can repair it instead, this is typically a much quicker and cheaper alternative.
Windshield damage is no joke and should be taken care of as quickly and efficiently as possible. If you live in a "zero deductible" state, you're one of the lucky ones. If not, you'll have to do some legwork to get the best deal you can on such automotive work.