Which States Have Free Windshield Replacement Laws?

It's no big revelation that cars are made with heavy-duty materials so as to last for years on the road and protect drivers from danger. At the same time, there are some less durable ones present aside from thick plastic and hardened metals. Glass is present on every car, from the side windows to the most obvious example, the windshield. While glass does tend to be more brittle and prone to breakage than other car-building materials, windshields are incredibly strong. Still, that's not to say that they're not known to require maintenance over time in ways big and small.

As the protective barrier between you and the various in-air hazards of the roadways, the windshield takes a lot of hits. Try as you might to avoid cracks and chips, they're bound to happen at one point or another. If you're fortunate enough, this windshield damage can be remedied with DIY crack and chip repair. In more extreme cases, though, a whole replacement is necessary for your safety at a potentially sizable cost. Unless, of course, you're lucky enough to live in one of the states that has a free windshield replacement law.

Yes, there are three specific states in the United States with free windshield replacement laws on the books, Florida, South Carolina, and Kentucky. Here's how their laws work.

