Does Windshield Wiper Fluid Color Actually Matter?

Refilling the windshield washer fluid reservoir should be part of your weekly auto maintenance routine. In most cases, distilled water does the job well, but it's different if you live in places with extremely hot or cold weather, where debris can quickly coat your car's windshield.

Commercially available windshield wiper fluids could do more than help the wipers rid the glass of dust, dirt, and contaminants. Since wiper fluids come in various colors and formulas, the sheer variety could make it tricky to choose which wiper fluid is best for your car.

Moreover, there is no standard color for wiper fluids, but inspecting the label will reveal the purpose behind a wiper fluid's mysterious hue. It all depends on the brand and the type of windshield wiper fluid. Like engine oils in conventional, semi-synthetic, and full synthetic blends, wiper fluids have different mixes for de-icing, water beading, dissolving bugs, etc. Each has a different color, and each formula works differently.