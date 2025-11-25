Pitaka's Colorful iPhone 17 Pro Cases Win On Style While Staying Tough

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the biggest reasons I avoid protective cases on my smartphones is simply that they look dull. And above all, they hide the phone's original aesthetics. Clear cases have a yellowing problem, and let's not forget the ugly scuff marks they attract. I've mostly remained loyal to those precision-cut plastic films for all-around protection, but even they come with a heating caveat and start peeling off pretty quickly. For my iPhone 17 Pro, I was in a similar dilemma until I got my hands on Pitaka's latest iPhone 17 series protective cases (sent to me for testing purposes for this article), which come in a variety of styles, colors, and material choices.

For the past three weeks, I have been rocking the Aramid ProGuard (Moment · Moonrise) and the Aramid UltraGuard Case (Moment – Sunset) cases to shield my pricey investment. This is the first time that I haven't felt bored by the looks of a case, or worried that it's ruining the pristine all-metal look of the iPhone 17 Pro.

On the contrary, I've kept them on my smartphone for the most part. And at the time of writing this review, at least three strangers have asked me about it, one at a concert and a couple of random strangers in a tiny coffeehouse. These Pitaka cases are unlike any durability-focused protective garb for phones I've tried so far. And the fact that they come in a variety of design choices while retaining their top-tier material quality and resilience is something that won me over within a few days of testing.