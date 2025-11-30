5 Of The Best SUVs Under $30,000, According To JD Power

Finding a good car on the cheap these days is like the proverbial needle in a haystack. There's no shortage of cars on the market — used and new — but the price tags can be well north of the average consumer's budget. Inflation is also casting a shadow over spending; the economic climate is forcing prospective car owners to recalibrate the definition of affordability.

Maintenance and repair costs are on the rise, auto insurance is through the roof in some states, and, generally speaking, cars are more expensive to drive off a dealer's lot than ever before. The average new car burned a $50,080 hole in buyers' pockets in September — up from $48,000 in 2023 and far above pre-pandemic levels. For these reasons, more American drivers have turned to the used car market to get a better bang for their buck.

Even with this development, the average used car costs just over $31,000, and they aren't getting cheaper. So, the question is, are there still good cars out there at bargain prices? If SUVs tickle your fancy, you're in luck. We're exploring five of the best SUVs on sale for less than $30,000 as listed in JD Power's "Best SUVs Under $30K" as of October 20, 2025. We also provide helpful information and insight about each vehicle.