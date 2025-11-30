5 Of The Best SUVs Under $30,000, According To JD Power
Finding a good car on the cheap these days is like the proverbial needle in a haystack. There's no shortage of cars on the market — used and new — but the price tags can be well north of the average consumer's budget. Inflation is also casting a shadow over spending; the economic climate is forcing prospective car owners to recalibrate the definition of affordability.
Maintenance and repair costs are on the rise, auto insurance is through the roof in some states, and, generally speaking, cars are more expensive to drive off a dealer's lot than ever before. The average new car burned a $50,080 hole in buyers' pockets in September — up from $48,000 in 2023 and far above pre-pandemic levels. For these reasons, more American drivers have turned to the used car market to get a better bang for their buck.
Even with this development, the average used car costs just over $31,000, and they aren't getting cheaper. So, the question is, are there still good cars out there at bargain prices? If SUVs tickle your fancy, you're in luck. We're exploring five of the best SUVs on sale for less than $30,000 as listed in JD Power's "Best SUVs Under $30K" as of October 20, 2025. We also provide helpful information and insight about each vehicle.
2025 Buick Envista
Buicks are known for their pocket-friendly and reliable nature, and that hasn't changed even with rising MSRPs across the board. That's particularly surprising in the case of the 2025 Buick Envista. Sporty-looking SUVs don't usually sell cheaply, but the base trim of the Envista starts at around $25,000, and the priciest comes in at just under 30 grand.
It's natural to wonder what the catch is with such low prices, and in the Envista's case, you shouldn't judge a book by its cover. While its aesthetic may subconsciously lead you to draw performance parallels to the likes of Lexus, that's where the sportiness ends. It's powered by a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine that makes 137 hp. That translates to a 0-60mph time of 9.3 seconds — a mark that won't impress anyone looking for a racing thrill.
There's a noticeable delay when you step on the gas, so maneuvers like overtaking can feel far more calculated than necessary. However, what the Buick Envista lacks in speed and performance, it makes up for in comfort. The interior material feel isn't going to turn any heads, but it doesn't feel cheap despite the smattering of black plastics.
In terms of human fit, it doesn't compromise headroom, although the roofline slants low. The cabin is on the roomy side, and the only notable discomfort is the lack of adjustability for its seatbelt – things can get a little restrictive for drivers.
2025 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
Built as Chevrolet's competitive entry into the subcompact crossover market, the TrailBlazer's main selling point, besides its accessible price point, is its firepower. The TrailBlazer sports a 155-hp engine and has an AWD option. That opens up more room for sporty drivers to play around, and there's some potential for off-roading too. However, the relaxed acceleration can be a minor drawback in this regard, as going from 0-60 mph takes a leisurely 8.7 seconds. Its handling also leaves a bit to be desired, but the steering is firm, and it runs comfortably at both cruising and highway speeds.
Where the TrailBlazer really shines is in its styling, especially that of the interior. The seating is slightly elevated; you'd expect this sort of ride height in larger SUVs, but it eases entry for drivers of all heights — you won't have to contort your body if you're on the taller side. The legroom is ample at the rear, and like the Buick Envista, the slanted roofline doesn't eat too much headroom.
The cargo space is Chevrolet's trump card. There are 25.3 cubic feet for hauling with the seats up, which expands to well over 50 by folding the rear seats. The TrailBlazer's base model goes for an MSRP of $24,495. SlashGear reviewed the 2025 Chevrolet TrailBlazer favorably and owners gave broadly positive feedback, too.
2025 Buick Encore GX
The second Buick on this list, the 2025 Encore GX, plays in the subcompact SUV field. That category has multiple big brand players like Audi and BMW, so the Encore GX's base price point of $27,335 should put it on the map for buyers with a tight budget. However, a discount alone wouldn't be enough to convince consumers shopping in this car genre; it's the subtle brushes with luxury that count.
That's where the Encore GX puts in most of its perk points — interior styling, amenities, and overall design. The level of its detailing may not rival an upper echelon brand for luxury, but its mostly leather lining more than holds its own compared to the mainstream competition. However, performance and fuel economy are modest. The base model's 1.2-liter engine delivers 137 hp, and the optional 1.3-liter produces 155. The latter figure may sound adequate, but 0-60 takes 8.8 seconds, although the Encore GX feels springier than the distinctly average mark suggests.
In terms of fuel economy, one would expect the engines to sip fuel, considering their lack of firepower. However, the front-wheel-drive models post metrics of 30 mpg combined, while AWD falls to 27, although you could eke out more mileage by using AWD mode only where you need the traction.
2025 Subaru Crosstrek
The 2025 Subaru Crosstrek came with more powerful engines in every trim except the base model, which uses a 2.0-liter engine producing 152 ponies. All other versions of the Crosstrek feature the 2.5-liter, 182 hp pulse that's more up the alley of drivers who prefer to rev their engines to full power once in a while — on paper, at least. In reality, 0-60 mph acceleration takes the base trim over 9 seconds, which is rather sleepy in any interpretation. The 182 hp version fares slightly better at 7.9.
That additional horsepower means the Crosstrek can go off-road in addition to city runs and highway trips. It also features 8.7 inches of ground clearance (up to 9.3 inches in the Wilderness trim) that bolsters its ascent and descent capabilities.
While the performance features are worth a second look, if you're big on comfort and expressive detailing, the Subaru Crosstrek may take some getting used to. The design is utilitarian; lower-level trims use cloth cushioning for their seats, and the infotainment system has a dated look to its menus. Subaru tends to keep things simple in the tech department, and the Crosstek isn't deviating from that aesthetic — despite the slow response times from the car system. The Subaru Crosstrek base model has an MSRP of $27,980.
2025 Chevrolet Trax
Compared to all other vehicles on this list, the Chevrolet Trax has the lowest entry MSRP. It's the cheapest model Chevrolet produces; the base model starts at $21,895, and the price scales to only $25,895 with all options loaded. Within this pocket-friendly range, it's expected that the Chevrolet Trax will have been engineered with quite a few compromises.
The first of those compromises is the engine, which is a turbocharged inline-three producing a modest 137 hp that hits 60 in 8.8 seconds. There's just enough power to avoid lethargy during a town cruise, but you'll need to put the pedal to the metal for mundane overtaking on the highway. SlashGear has covered a handful of the most important drawbacks, including its lack of an AWD option.
However, the Trax compensates for a lack of firepower with features and cargo design. Although the exterior makes the Trax look small, the long wheelbase provides substantial space. This means there's more legroom for passengers and increased cargo space.
The major selling point, besides price, is the SUV's features. Heated front seats, basic driver aids like automatic high-beams, and cruise control in the higher-end models add to riding comfort. Although it lacks an in-built navigation system, the Trax's multiple driving assist features should suffice for most needs.