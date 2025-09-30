Owners Say These Are The Biggest Downsides Of The Chevy Trax

With a starting MSRP of under $22,000 (including destination charges), it's hard to ignore the compelling price tag of the 2025 Chevrolet Trax, the automaker's least expensive model. After all, the average price of a new car is over $49,000, according to Kelley Blue Book. You could buy two of the cheapest Chevys and still beat the average, while having money left over for gas and insurance.

But then that adage, "you get what you pay for," comes to mind. A look at owner complaints shows that the 2025 Trax isn't perfect, with numerous reports about electrical issues and engine troubles. There are also usability issues, ranging from an annoying idle start-stop system to difficulties syncing phones to the infotainment system.

Redesigned for the 2024 model year, the second-generation Chevrolet Trax cast aside the economy car's looks and modest footprint of its predecessor for a sleek exterior, a modern cabin, and an extra 11 inches of length. In our review of the 2025 Chevrolet Trax, we praised the car for being "handsome in a chunky way." These features and a low price have turned the Trax into a sales hit. Through June, Chevy has sold almost 120,000 units for 2025, making it the brand's second most popular non-truck vehicle after the Equinox.