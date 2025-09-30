Owners Say These Are The Biggest Downsides Of The Chevy Trax
With a starting MSRP of under $22,000 (including destination charges), it's hard to ignore the compelling price tag of the 2025 Chevrolet Trax, the automaker's least expensive model. After all, the average price of a new car is over $49,000, according to Kelley Blue Book. You could buy two of the cheapest Chevys and still beat the average, while having money left over for gas and insurance.
But then that adage, "you get what you pay for," comes to mind. A look at owner complaints shows that the 2025 Trax isn't perfect, with numerous reports about electrical issues and engine troubles. There are also usability issues, ranging from an annoying idle start-stop system to difficulties syncing phones to the infotainment system.
Redesigned for the 2024 model year, the second-generation Chevrolet Trax cast aside the economy car's looks and modest footprint of its predecessor for a sleek exterior, a modern cabin, and an extra 11 inches of length. In our review of the 2025 Chevrolet Trax, we praised the car for being "handsome in a chunky way." These features and a low price have turned the Trax into a sales hit. Through June, Chevy has sold almost 120,000 units for 2025, making it the brand's second most popular non-truck vehicle after the Equinox.
2025 Chevrolet Trax: mechanical failure reports
While it's not unusual for a new model to have its share of gremlins, numerous 2025 Trax owners voiced concern about serious issues such as mechanical defects. One common frustration point is the car's electrical system. In particular, a malfunctioning instrument cluster leaves some drivers in the dark, unable to determine their speed or see warning lights. In a report submitted to CarComplaints.com, one owner stated, "The entire dash just went black...I could not see the mile per hour." Another owner cited the same problem and the lack of a fix through a Chevy dealer.
Numerous owners have mentioned problems with the air conditioning system in the 2025 Chevrolet Trax. Another person on CarComplaints noted, "No cold AC only hot, car temps hit 10 ...believed to be the evaporator system." There's a Reddit discussion on the evaporator issue, and Chevy issued a technical service bulletin for the cabin not being cooled during remote start.
At the same time, reports on file with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) document a series of engine-related issues with the 2025 Trax. In fact, 30% of the complaints on file with NHTSA involve the engine, powertrain, or fuel system. The complaints range from fuel injector failure to a fire in the engine compartment. Turbocharger problems are also among the common Chevrolet Trax problems.
Where the 2025 Chevrolet Trax falls short
Not all complaints on the 2025 Chevrolet Trax are outright defects. Sometimes owners have issues with features, usability, or comfort. Issues with the car's infotainment system aren't hard to find online. Owners have gripes with poor-quality Bluetooth connections, unresponsive touchscreens, and backup cameras that distort images.
Comfort — or the lack of it — is another recurring theme. Some drivers are critical of the 2025 Trax for seats that lack support on longer trips. Redditor justareviewer puts it bluntly, "The seats are awful." Shadow81Assassin had a similar sentiment for the Trax's front row, "Stiff as a board." Even some Trax owners who otherwise like their cars say that the interior materials are budget-grade. Other commenters note that insufficient padding in the armrests can contribute to fatigue on longer drives.
Redditor Shadow81Assassin chimed in with another Trax trait, underwhelming engine power, "I agree that the power plant, for its displacement, could be worse — though I would still argue it is underpowered." Other comments agreed that the car's turbocharged 1.2-liter engine can feel taxed when carrying extra weight or on inclines. Car and Driver reported an 8.8-second zero-to-60 mph time for this entry-level Chevy. During our first drive of the 2024 Chevrolet Trax, with an identical drivetrain to the 2025 edition, we remarked that the "turbo-three doesn't have a ton of power," but highway driving wouldn't be an issue.