The Best Tire Chains & Alternatives For Winter Driving, According To Car And Driver

Winter brings with it a host of changes to the driving experience, one of which is the need for extra grip. While plenty of people out there will be perfectly fine with installing some of the best winter tires on their vehicles, there are situations where tire chains and similar products may be the preferred choice.

Since tire chains attach to the tires already on your vehicle, they can be a handy temporary aid if you don't necessarily need a full-time set of winter tires. They can also offer better grip in very deep snow and when traversing challenging terrain. There are definite drawbacks to tire chains as well, and you shouldn't use them all the time, but they have their uses for sure.

If you're in the market for a set of tire chains, then you'll know that there are quite a few products to choose from. And while that amount of choice may make selecting the right tire chain somewhat intimidating, help is at hand. Car and Driver has tested a range of tire chains and snow socks and picked out five products that you'll want to consider for your car.