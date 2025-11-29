A Brief History Of The Warlocks Motorcycle Club

Motorcycle clubs became a thing after the Second World War, when American veterans who were returning from deployment wanted to recreate the sense of camaraderie and brotherhood they'd had in the military. We saw many of these clubs founded in that time period, such as the Hell's Angels, Bandidos, Outlaws, and the Pagans, who are known as the "big four" motorcycle clubs today. They follow strict rules, have a clear organizational structure, obey their own constitutions in some cases, and have a code of honor that is supposed to be unbreakable. For instance, one of the main rules that the Hell's Angels live by is that they will not interact with officers of the law.

The Warlocks motorcycle club also follows this ideal, as even after allegedly being assaulted with nunchucks in a gang fight with another biker gang, a member didn't press charges because he couldn't "cooperate" with the police, because of his lifestyle (more on that story later). Some of these motorcycle club outfits would eventually turn to criminality because they realized that their organizational structure could be used to shield them from the law, though we should mention that not all motorcycle clubs are gangs. The issue escalated to the point where several three-letter agencies like the FBI, DEA, and ATF had to involve themselves to bring the motorcycle gang problem under control; but many issues persist, even today.