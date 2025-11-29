To connoisseurs of fine cinematic car chases, there's nothing better than seeing a hot rod roaring down the street in reverse to escape certain doom. What's better? Doing it yourself, but let's be honest — no one wants to test fate with our own vehicle, so most of us will have to keep that hope and dream squarely on the bucket list for now. However, the inevitable question remains: exactly how fast can a car drive in reverse?

At the end of 2023, on the Automotive Testing Papenburg track in Germany (home to the Autobahn, so of course), the Rimac Nevera electric hypercar broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest speed while driving in reverse at an astonishing 171.34 mph. The Nevera is no stranger to breaking records, though. In July 2025, on the way to becoming the fastest-accelerating production car in the world, the EV went from a dead stop to 249 mph and back to a complete halt in just 25.79 seconds.

Since we're talking records — in June 2022, an American with the perfect last name of Burner (Scott is his first) covered 1-mile in reverse while driving a stock manual C7 Chevrolet Corvette, because its reverse speed wasn't hampered by a governor. His "scorching" time was 1 minute 15.18 seconds, averaging 52.1 mph. The fastest drive in reverse at a distance over 500 miles is held by Canadian Rob Gibney, who went 501.69 miles (at an average speed of 41.42 mph) while driving a Ford Crown Victoria in August 2004.