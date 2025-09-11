What Happened To The Pontiac Firebird From The Rockford Files?

Along with being one of the most prolific actors of his generation, James Garner was a serious car enthusiast and capable stunt driver. After Garner starred in the 1966 movie "Grand Prix," the experience seemed to revive his childhood love of all things automotive. Garner drove a four-wheel drive Oldsmobile 442 to a second-place class finish at the 1969 Mexican 100 (now known as the Baja 1000), and he co-founded a sportscar racing team that finished second at that year's 24 Hours of Daytona. When Garner brought his acting talents to television in 1974, he saw Jim Rockford's understated pony car as a key character on the show.

After using a Firebird Esprit for the first season, producers later modified a Formula 400's body to match that of the Esprit and left the 400 cubic inch V8 under the hood. The Sierra Gold paint was a non-factory option chosen by Garner for Rockford's Firebird, and he felt it was the perfect car for a budget-conscious private investigator who wants to fly under the radar. Pontiac provided three new Firebirds for each year of the show: a "hero car" kept pristine for close-up and interior shots, one for non-destructive action sequences like chase scenes, and a damage car for stunts involving jumps or crashes.

Rockford got new Firebird models each model year through 1978, but the star decided he didn't like the 1979 version's new front end and stuck with the old design. A 1978 example that was outfitted for sound recording went to Garner after the series ended, and he drove it until May 1981. In 2019, that car was sold for $115,000 through auction house Barrett-Jackson. This particular Firebird changed hands a few times between Garner's ownership and its six-figure sale, and owes its fully restored condition to Hollywood car expert Steve Reich and Pontiac restoration guru Mike Flaherty.