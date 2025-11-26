Goodbye Worn Out Leather Steering Wheel: Here's An Easy DIY Method To Restore Yours

Steering wheels are subject to wear and tear — we touch them every time we drive. However, worn steering wheels are not only unsightly but unsafe, reducing your grip and control. Modern vehicles are often made with leather, a material that can easily start to crack and split when exposed to the sun and constant friction. The dirt, oils, sweat, and products on your hands can also cause discoloration and staining. If you're looking for a cost-effective DIY way to restore your leather steering wheel rather than cover it up, it's luckily not too hard to do.

You'll need leather restoration oil, leather cleaner, leather dye, and a clear coat. Then, get epoxy paste, masking tape, sandpaper, an exacto knife, and a microfiber cloth. Disconnect your car battery, wait up to 20 minutes for the power to drain, and then remove the steering wheel. First, use the leather cleaner and a microfiber towel to wipe down the wheel. Next, coat the leather parts with restoration oil — you may even want to set it under the sun for a day to allow the oil to sink into the leather even more. After this, cut off any peeling leather and then use sandpaper to smooth the surface. Apply the mixed filler compound onto the steering wheel to fill cracks and rips. In the video above, you can see that he uses a sponging technique to color the leather. Once this is dry, you can use wet sandpaper to smooth it over. The final step is to use the dye as a finish.