If You Own One Of These Trek Brand Bikes, Stop Riding It Immediately

Trek Bicycle Corporation, widely regarded as one of the best bicycle and mountain bike makers, has issued a product recall affecting a limited number of kids-focused bicycle models. Sold by the company between August 2023 and September 2025, a total of five bicycle models are affected by this recall, in addition to three replacement/ wheel models sold and installed by Trek dealers.

The five Trek bicycles affected by this recall include the Trek Precaliber 16 (2024 and 2026 models), the Trek Precaliber 20 (2024 and 2026 models), the Trek Precaliber 12 (2026), the Electra Sprocket 1 16" (2026), and the Electra Townie Rental 1 Step Thru (2026). In addition to these bicycles, if you have installed a fresh set of replacement wheels on three models — the Trek Precaliber 12 CB (2026), the Trek Precaliber 16 CB (2026), and the Trek Precaliber 20 CB (2026) — these wheels are also eligible for a free replacement.

Trek estimates that nearly 75,000 units of these bicycles are affected by the issue. While 68,000 units of these bicycles were sold in the U.S., around 6,820 were sold to Canadian customers. According to Trek, the recall was initiated after Trek detected an issue with the coaster brake assembly installed on these bicycles. According to recall documents, Trek found that the grease applied inside the brake assembly is unable to properly lubricate the internal surfaces. This, in turn, may lead to increased friction and accelerated wear, eventually damaging the brake. A damaged brake could cause the pedals to spin backward, preventing the rider from stopping the bicycle and increasing the risk of a crash. Trek has asked users of the affected bicycle models not to ride them until they are brought to a Trek-authorized dealer and have the problem fixed.