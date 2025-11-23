If You Own One Of These Trek Brand Bikes, Stop Riding It Immediately
Trek Bicycle Corporation, widely regarded as one of the best bicycle and mountain bike makers, has issued a product recall affecting a limited number of kids-focused bicycle models. Sold by the company between August 2023 and September 2025, a total of five bicycle models are affected by this recall, in addition to three replacement/ wheel models sold and installed by Trek dealers.
The five Trek bicycles affected by this recall include the Trek Precaliber 16 (2024 and 2026 models), the Trek Precaliber 20 (2024 and 2026 models), the Trek Precaliber 12 (2026), the Electra Sprocket 1 16" (2026), and the Electra Townie Rental 1 Step Thru (2026). In addition to these bicycles, if you have installed a fresh set of replacement wheels on three models — the Trek Precaliber 12 CB (2026), the Trek Precaliber 16 CB (2026), and the Trek Precaliber 20 CB (2026) — these wheels are also eligible for a free replacement.
Trek estimates that nearly 75,000 units of these bicycles are affected by the issue. While 68,000 units of these bicycles were sold in the U.S., around 6,820 were sold to Canadian customers. According to Trek, the recall was initiated after Trek detected an issue with the coaster brake assembly installed on these bicycles. According to recall documents, Trek found that the grease applied inside the brake assembly is unable to properly lubricate the internal surfaces. This, in turn, may lead to increased friction and accelerated wear, eventually damaging the brake. A damaged brake could cause the pedals to spin backward, preventing the rider from stopping the bicycle and increasing the risk of a crash. Trek has asked users of the affected bicycle models not to ride them until they are brought to a Trek-authorized dealer and have the problem fixed.
How to check if your Trek bicycle is affected?
To check whether your Trek bicycle or replacement rear wheel is affected by this newest product recall, you will be required to enter the bicycle serial number in the search box on Trek's microsite created specifically for this recall. The serial number of the bicycle starts with the letter "WTU" and should be visible on the bottom bracket part of the bicycle.
If the serial number lookup tool confirms that your bicycle is among the affected models, contact your nearest authorized Trek or Electra dealer for next steps. The dealer will coordinate with you and schedule a free repair service during which the affected rear wheels will be replaced with a new set that doesn't have the issue. In addition to the free repair/replacement, as a goodwill gesture, Trek is also offering a $20 in-store credit that can be used to purchase Trek, Electra, or Bontrager-branded merchandise.
As outlined earlier, all of the affected Trek bicycles belong to the company's kids and beginner-focused models, with prices ranging between $300 and $660, and came in a variety of colors. As for the affected rear wheels, they were priced between $66 and $77 at the time of purchase. While it is common for tech gadgets, cars and motorcycles, and even engines to be affected by product recalls, this is not the first time that bicycles have been recalled due to brake troubles in the U.S.