The Best Mountain Bike Brands (And The Ones You Should Avoid)

Picking out the perfect mountain bike can make a big difference in your experience on the trail, whether cruising through local trails or dropping into big backcountry terrain. For dedicated mountain bikers, your bike is not just a piece of equipment. It's your ticket to adventure, exploration, and, most importantly, safety.

Mountain bikers make up a dedicated community of enthusiasts who take their rides, gear, and experiences seriously. Therefore, it's only logical that mountain bike brands should share this passion and commitment to excellence for their community. Today, we're looking at what makes a mountain bike brand truly stand out, exploring what features to look for in a great bike brand as well as the ones that typically fall short in the demanding world of mountain biking.

Whether you're a pro looking for advice or a complete newcomer thirsting for those first trails, this is a great place to start learning about the best mountain bike brands (and the ones you should avoid) to arm you with the knowledge to find the perfect bike brand for your individual needs. Get ready to gear up and confidently head out into the great outdoors.