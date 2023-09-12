This Popular E-Bike Has A 50-Mile Range And Now You Can Own It For Half Price

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TL;DR: Check out a fun, affordable way of getting around, whether you're commuting or just running a few errands. Gas prices aren't an issue if you're riding a Bird Bike eBike, especially if you can grab one on sale for $999.99 instead of its usual $2,299.

Even if gas prices were reasonable, running all your errands in your car probably isn't the most efficient way to get things done. The same goes for heading off to work, especially if you're dealing with stop-and-go traffic. This time, finally, the affordable solution might also be the fun one.

The Bird Bike is a fast, energy-efficient eBike with a maximum range of 50 miles on a single charge and a discounted price of $999.99. That's 56% off and the cheapest you'll find online.

This eBike has two riding modes. You can rely only on the 500W engine and bike up to 20 miles, or activate pedal assist mode to get up to that top range of 50 miles. Once the battery runs down, you can simply remove it and take it to a charger or portable power station. No need to drag the whole bike inside.