Bluetti Trade-In Program Offers A Greener Upgrade For Your Portable Power Station

This content was paid for by Bluetti and created by SlashGear.

Bluetti has launched a new trade-in program for owners, which could add up to hundreds of dollars in savings when switching older portable power stations to the latest models in the company's range. One of the best-known portable power station and home power system providers, Bluetti's line-up includes everything from compact batteries scaled to take camping or to the beach, through to whole-home systems able to keep appliances and more running in power grid outages.

As anybody who has watched the fast-progressing world of battery technology knows, modern power stations are more capable than ever. Advances in battery chemistry, form-factors, and connectivity means today's portable power solutions last longer, are more flexible, and are more environmentally conscious than ever before. In short, upgrading to a newer models can get you a better product but also a greener one.

Bluetti's new trade-in program promises to responsible recycle or upcycle existing, older products from users. That helps avoid older batteries and power stations from being put into landfills. Owners, meanwhile, will get a trade-in bonus to offset the price of a new device, or a Bluetti bonus redeem code for their next order.