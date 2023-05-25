Bluetti Trade-In Program Offers A Greener Upgrade For Your Portable Power Station
This content was paid for by Bluetti and created by SlashGear.
Bluetti has launched a new trade-in program for owners, which could add up to hundreds of dollars in savings when switching older portable power stations to the latest models in the company's range. One of the best-known portable power station and home power system providers, Bluetti's line-up includes everything from compact batteries scaled to take camping or to the beach, through to whole-home systems able to keep appliances and more running in power grid outages.
As anybody who has watched the fast-progressing world of battery technology knows, modern power stations are more capable than ever. Advances in battery chemistry, form-factors, and connectivity means today's portable power solutions last longer, are more flexible, and are more environmentally conscious than ever before. In short, upgrading to a newer models can get you a better product but also a greener one.
Bluetti's new trade-in program promises to responsible recycle or upcycle existing, older products from users. That helps avoid older batteries and power stations from being put into landfills. Owners, meanwhile, will get a trade-in bonus to offset the price of a new device, or a Bluetti bonus redeem code for their next order.
A gateway to Bluetti's latest and most flexible technology
The trade-in program is an opportunity to take advantage of the latest and greatest in Bluetti's battery technology, as featured in its newest portable power stations. Models like the AC200Max, the AC300+B300, and the new AC500+B300S home backup system all promise larger batteries than Bluetti's older models, for extended runtimes. However, newer power stations typically also rely on cutting-edge LiFePO4 battery chemistry.
Bluetti says that adds up to more charge-discharge cycles being supported, and a longer lifespan for the battery itself. A service life of 7-15 years is possible, even with 100% depth of discharge supported. LiFePO4 is also a greener technology than older battery chemistry, with no rare earth metals required. Unlike NCM lithium-ion batteries, LiFePO4 batteries are free of nickel, cobalt, and manganese.
In addition to having larger and more power-dense batteries, Bluetti's newer power stations also typically offer more flexible ports and outlets. While the exact selection of ports varies by model, most include a mixture of high-power USB, 110V AC outlets, and support for recharging via solar panel input.
How the Bluetti Trade-In program works
The Bluetti Trade-In program will begin with three eligible products: the EB55, EB70, and B70S. The company says that, over time, more will be added to that list. Owners can fill in an online form, with a description of the condition of their portable power station, and get an estimated trade-in value at the end of it. The EB55 will be eligible for up to $190, while the EB70 and EB70S will be eligible for up to $240.
As is typical for trade-in programs, the total value will depend on overall condition: factors like broken buttons, water damage, and other issues will reduce the offer. Bluetti says it will accept trade-ins that don't include the original cables, and the company will send free packaging for safe shipment if original packaging was lost.
Once received, Bluetti will assess the product and give a final trade-in value: if the owner doesn't want to accept that, they can have it returned to them. Bluetti will cover the cost of shipping for accepted trade-ins. One device can be traded in per new purchase, and even if the product is assessed at having no trade-in value, Bluetti will still give a $10 off coupon for new orders over $1,000.