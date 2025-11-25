These Regular American Driving Habits Could Get You Arrested In Mexico

Mexico is a country with a rich cultural history, replete with incredible destinations stretching from the beaches of Playa del Carmen, Cabo San Lucas, and Cancún to the Mayan ruins of Tulum and the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Chichén Itzá. And let's not forget, it's where the Ford Mustang from the film "Bullitt" was eventually found. Unless you live in one of the border states like California, Arizona, New Mexico, or Texas, though, you probably never thought about driving straight into Mexico.

Back in the day, hopping over the border to Tijuana, Rosarito Beach, Nogales, or Juárez was just another thing to do on the weekend. Today, however, the U.S. State Department warns people need to be extra cautious when going there due to terrorism and violent crime, including the possibility of getting kidnapped for ransom. Even jaunts to places long thought relatively safe (Tijuana and Rosarito Beach) should be reconsidered, while some interior regions must be avoided entirely. Be sure to check the State Department's website before driving south of the border.

Still, it's completely doable if you're the adventurous type and take precautions. First and foremost, you should know that many driving habits, traffic signs, and laws you think you know of in the U.S. do not apply in Mexico, and not following them to the letter could get you arrested. Ending up imprisoned in another country isn't a picnic.