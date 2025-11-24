Ford Wants To Sell You Your Next Car Online Over Amazon

Amazon has been selling cars via its Amazon Autos initiative since December 2024, truly making the website a one-stop shop for everyone. It now sells just about everything from household items like laundry detergent to something as massive as your next family minivan. These aren't small, no-name car brands either. The newest automaker to test the waters with the online retailer is Ford. There's just one caveat. If you were hoping to hop on the website and nab yourself the 60th anniversary Ford Bronco or a 2026 F-150 Raptor with next-day delivery, it's probably best to temper your expectations because Ford will only be offering certified pre-owned vehicles.

So if you want a brand-new car, you're still going to need to step foot in a physical dealership. According to an Amazon press release, Robert Kaffl, executive director, Ford U.S. Sales and Dealer Relations, said, "It's about delivering the best of both worlds to our customers." You'll be able to complete a big chunk of the car-buying experience at home — securing financing and completing paperwork — through Amazon Autos, but you'll still have to go to the dealership to pick up your ride.

As of this writing, only about 160 Ford dealerships are participating in this initiative, and they all seem to be around the Los Angeles, Seattle, and Dallas areas. Since Amazon only lets you browse inventory from a dealership within a 75-mile radius, not everyone will be able to car shop from their couch. However, there are around 2,900 Ford dealerships in the U.S., and the blue oval is looking to expand.