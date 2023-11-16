Amazon Will Start Selling Cars, But You Won't Escape The Dealer Completely

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever imagined ordering a car from Amazon, it is now a reality. The e-commerce titan has partnered with Hyundai to sell cars, and ease a few other aspects of car ownership, starting next year. However, it isn't entirely a seamless process akin to ordering a packet of pancake premix and getting it delivered to your doorsteps. Your local Hyundai dealer is still an integral part of Amazon's newfound camaraderie with the South Korean automaker.

What actually changes for customers is that they can visit Amazon, look up the specific Hyundai car configuration they want, pay for it online, and then pick it up from their local dealership. Essentially, Amazon is onboarding Hyundai dealers as online sellers on its platform. However, it seems Hyundai isn't the only brand that has signed up for the idea, even though it is the first one in the industry.

The foundations for Amazon's car ambitions were laid a while ago. The platform already has digital car showrooms and dedicated product pages that have been live since 2016. Back then, it was merely a segment of the Amazon Automotive efforts that allowed car enthusiasts to get detailed information on cars, and also shop for genuine parts and accessories from verified sellers covering brands like Tesla and Ford.