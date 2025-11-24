5 Top-Rated Mini Tools You Didn't Realize Existed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are many reasons why mini tools are a preferable option to their full-sized counterparts, including space concerns, hand size, child-friendly dimensions, or the need for an everyday carry are just some of them. They can also come in handy if you're working in a tight enclosed space, or don't want to carry a large toolbox with you to jobs.

While there are endless fun mini tools from Amazon, there are a few that set themselves apart in unique ways. In some cases, it can be due to their unexpected uses, while in others, it can just be that they fulfill a function that similar items just don't meet. To help you explore what's out there, we've listed a few that are worth looking at. To know more about why we selected them, you can read our methodology at the end, but if your wallet is ready to spend on some tiny tools, keep reading.