5 Top-Rated Mini Tools You Didn't Realize Existed
There are many reasons why mini tools are a preferable option to their full-sized counterparts, including space concerns, hand size, child-friendly dimensions, or the need for an everyday carry are just some of them. They can also come in handy if you're working in a tight enclosed space, or don't want to carry a large toolbox with you to jobs.
While there are endless fun mini tools from Amazon, there are a few that set themselves apart in unique ways. In some cases, it can be due to their unexpected uses, while in others, it can just be that they fulfill a function that similar items just don't meet. To help you explore what's out there, we've listed a few that are worth looking at. To know more about why we selected them, you can read our methodology at the end, but if your wallet is ready to spend on some tiny tools, keep reading.
Milspin Rhino Bar
Made of high-quality stainless steel, the Milspin Rhino Bar has a lot going for it. It can do a lot of things you can expect from a small pry bar, like opening cans or removing staples. Additionally, it can also be used for scraping things, opening delivery boxes, and punching pilot holes before cutting or drilling. Additionally, it's tough enough to break glass, which makes it a useful car escape gadget that can save your life. The bar weighs just 1.3 ounces and measures 3 inches on its longest side. Plus, its case has a slot that you can loop through a keychain.
Priced at $14.99, the Milspin Rhino Bar has generated an average rating of 4.7 stars from more than 580 customers, with 93% of customers giving it at least 4 stars, and is listed as an Amazon's Choice product. Buyers have praised its build quality and how it helps them avoid accidental cuts that they used to get from cutters. Users mention using it to open medical equipment, as well as delivery boxes for coffee shops. The Rhino Bar is made in the United States, and the company was founded by veterans. So, if buying American is high up on your list, it's one more reason to consider adding it to your cart.
Giriaitus Tweezers Precision Pocket Knife
Weighing just 1.83 oz, the Giriaitus Tweezers Precision Pocket Knife is a barely-there mini tool that is so small you might forget it's on your keychain or in your bag. It's less than 3 inches on its longest side when fully locked. However, with a button push, it extends up to 4.53 inches as a knife or 4.57 inches as a pair of tweezers.
With prices starting at $12.99, the multitool is available in silver or black. So far, over 890 Amazon users have rated it about 4.2 stars on average, with over 75 percent thinking it's worth at least 4 stars. True to its name, it doesn't try to be more than a pair of tweezers and a pocket knife. However, as many people claim, it does fulfill its promise quite well. One user shared that its tweezer angle makes it possible to pick up things in tight places. In fact, one person was such a big fan of how effective its tweezers were that they were requesting a model without the blade. In the same vein, apart from having issues with durability, some people also shared that they thought the blade was dull — although a woodworker mentioned that the blade is actually quite useful for the highly specific problem of when they have to fish splinters out of their palm.
Wuben G5 Rechargeable Flashlight
At just under $25, the Wuben G5 Rechargeable Flashlight is a pocket lighter-sized flashlight that can fit in jean pockets or tiny handbags. Despite it measuring only 1.47 inches x 0.59 inches x 2.44 inches, it can generate up to 400 lumens. According to Wuben, its beam is effective at up to 82 meters. You can expect it to last for up to 50 minutes at full brightness, but Wuben claims it can go for up to 65 hours on its lowest setting. While the Wuben G5 still falls short of the brightest keychain flashlights, like the EagTac Teeny DX3E, which generates up to 1,000 lumen, it does have more tricks up its sleeve.
To start with, it is rated to be IP68 waterproof, and it has a 180-degree rotating head and a rotating dial that you can use for dimming. Next, it has USB-C fast charging capability, as well as a battery indicator. Made of aluminum alloy, it also has a magnetic base. On Amazon, this tiny flashlight ranks first in its Handheld Flashlight category, and over 3,300 users have rated it 4.5 stars on average. That said, if you need more brightness, the Wuben E7 is another highly rated mini flashlight solution from the same brand on Amazon. While it's not as sleek, it can generate up to 1,800 lumens.
Plus Pen Style Compact Twiggy Scissors
Unlike normal scissors, the Plus Pen Style Compact Twigger Scissors can blend in with the rest of your pens or even your make up kit. With non-stick blades and a lock, it has safety features while still offering one-hand operation. Plus, it works even if you're left or right-handed. Measuring 5.3 inches, the blade itself is about 1.6 inches. While it's not the tiniest pair of scissors out there, like those found in multi-tools, it is TSA compliant.
Sold per piece or in a 3-pack, the latter offer is tagged as an Amazon's Choice product, you can expect to spend $7.29 if you only really need one or $19.99 ($6.66 each) for the pack. Available in white, turquoise, rose, green, blue, or charcoal, you can get one to match your power tools. Out of 3,200 Amazon users, 84 percent thought it was worth giving a perfect rating, while it received 4.7 stars on average. Among the most satisfied customers, some shared that it was a great addition to travel kits and art kits. One user, who also owns a Swiss army knife, mentions that they thought it was still worth buying. Some users cautioned that it struggles with plastic packaging, and others have had theirs confiscated in some airports.
Klein Tools Multi-Bit Screwdriver/Nut Driver
Klein Tools has made a name for itself with the pocket-sized mini tools in its expansive portfolio, which range from compact folding hex key sets, to electrician scissors, to mini ratchet sets. For $10.98, you can get your hands on the Klein Tools 6-in-1 Stubby Screwdriver. With a cushion grip, it includes an interchangeable shaft and multiple attachments, such as nut drivers and screwdrivers. One of the key advantages of this stubby tool is that it can help you work with tight spaces, especially considering its shaft is only 1-1/4 inches. Not to mention, if you end up losing any bits, Klein lets you buy these separately so you don't have to repurchase everything.
On Amazon, the Klein Tools Stubby Screwdriver has been rated around 4.8 stars by over 14,900 mostly satisfied customers. On a more impressive note, 97 percent of reviewers rated it 4 stars and above. This rating also covers the more expensive screwdriver kits that include full-sized multi-bit screwdrivers too, although all options in this listing have been tagged as Amazon's Choice products either way. While many of the comments were expected, such as being able to use it in hard-to-reach areas, one parent mentioned buying it for their toddler to use. And of course, this screwdriver joins other Klein Tools made in the United States.
Methodology
With so many mini tools out there, we included some highly rated options that have at least a 4-star rating from at least 800 customers. In some cases, we also cited telling figures, such as if a large majority gave it a perfect rating. When possible, we also shared any additional ways it has proven its performance, such as when it is listed as an Amazon's Choice product or tops its specific product category. In addition, we included items that are priced between $10 to $25, so you have some flexibility depending on your budget. To give you a balanced view, we also took note of some issues that reviewers repeated frequently. Lastly, while they didn't affect their placement on this list, we highlighted unique features that set it apart from similar products, such as if it was manufactured in America, as well as some interesting ways that satisfied customers have used it that may not be immediately obvious.