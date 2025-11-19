5 Of The Best DeWalt Black Friday Deals Under $50
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With the weather cooling down, the holiday sales season is officially starting to heat up. And for most of us in the consumer arena, that means it's time to get a jump on the season's biggest shopping event, Black Friday. These days, you, of course, don't actually have to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to get in on the Black Friday savings, as most of the major retail factions are already offering early access to such deals online and in-store.
That includes The Home Depot, with the big box home improvement retailer offering up a full slate of lawn equipment, hand tools and power tools to customers weeks ahead of Black Friday proper. Among that lot, you'll find an entire slate of Buy One, Get One deals from the major manufacturers that are gonna be hard for anyone in the market for power tools to pass up.
When it comes to the major players in the greater tool market, DeWalt is one brand that has earned its share of dedicated fans. If you count yourself among them, you should also know that The Home Depot is now running Black Friday deals on several hand tool sets and accessories, many of which are priced well under $50. Here's a look at a few of the better DeWalt Black Friday deals in that price range.
Max Fit 10-Piece Telescoping Ratcheting Screwdriver Set
Whether you count yourself as a burgeoning DIYer or regularly spend time on a work site, a ratcheting screwdriver is one of the must-have hand tools for your kit. It is also a tool that virtually every manufacturer offers in its lineup. Perhaps more importantly, it's also a frequent use tool that most brands offer at a reasonable price point.
DeWalt is, obviously, on that particular list, with The Home Depot typically selling DeWalt's 10-piece Max Fit Ratcheting Telescoping Screwdriver kit for a reasonable $21.97. That set includes the screwdriver itself, as well as 10 bits sized 1 inch and 2 inch, each of which is designed with a precision tip to help reduce the chance of slip or stripped screws.
The device is also designed with a soft, ergonomic, bi-material handle for increased comfort and torque, and currently holds a customer rating of 4.6 stars out of 5 on its The Home Depot product page. DeWalt even backs the screwdriver with a limited lifetime warranty. Best of all, the handy screwdriver is now priced at an enticing $13.97 as part of The Home Depot's Black Friday DeWalt Tools sales event.
Max Fit Right Angle Magnetic Attachment
If you've ever used DeWalt's powered 20v drills and driver, you know that not all of them are ideal for deployment in small spaces, particularly in those where angles come into play. To combat the potential for such complications, the Stanley Black & Decker owned brand is one of many that has developed accessories like the Max Fit Right Angle Magnetic Attachment as a fix to the problem.
The clever accessory is designed to be compatible with most of DeWalt's impact drivers and drills via an impact rated 1/4 inch hex shank. And yes, it's also designed to provide a right angle approach for the drilling and driving of any number of objects in harder to access places. If the attachment's 4.6-star rating is any indication, it's an accessory worth having for those who regularly utilize DeWalt drivers, particularly as it typically retails for only $23.97.
At its Black Friday Sale price of $19.97, it feels like even more of a no-brain sort of buy, even if it does not normally include any driver heads. But to sweeten the Black Friday pot, DeWalt is also offering customers a choice of one bit or nut driver set free with their purchase.
Ceramic Dual Temperature Glue Gun
A hot glue gun is one of those items that likely does not qualify as a must-have for most folks. But it's also one of those devices that most people are happy to have on hand for quick adhesive fixes around the house. And if you regularly undertake art and crafts on the home front, well, a glue gun is likely as invaluable to you as a screwdriver is to a DIYer.
For those in the latter category, it's likely hard to put a price cap on such an integral piece of equipment as a glue gun. The good news is that if you've been eyeing DeWalt's Ceramic Dual Temp Glue Gun, you don't really have to, as the device will currently set you back a mere $19.99 as part of The Home Depot Black Friday Sale.
That is just over $14 off of the glue gun's normal retail price, by the way, making this one of the bigger discounts among DeWalt's Black Friday offerings. As for the device itself, it boasts a warm-up time of just 60-seconds and goes into hibernation mode after 30-minutes of inactivity. It also boasts two temperature settings, and is backed by a limited lifetime warranty.
2-piece Tanto Pocket Knife and Utility Knife Set
Few items are more handy on the job than a good blade, and that's true whether you're working at home or a professional job site. Wherever you're working, most folks can still agree that a good blade is hard to find in the consumer market place. As such, you may be interested to know that, according to the set's 4.9-star user rating, you can now buy two good blades bearing the DeWalt logo for under $20 as part of the brand's Black Friday offerings at The Home Depot.
The two knife set is indeed selling for just $19.88 as part of that sale, which is a little over $10 off of its typical retail price of $29.94. As for what's included in the set, you get a pair of ergonomically designed knives, one of which is a push-up box-cutting tool that includes five cutting blades and on-board storage. The other knife in the kit is DeWalt's Tanto Pocket Knife, a locking, flip open model with a 3 inch folding blade. Both blades also feature clips that allow you to easily affix them to a belt or pocket, and are backed by DeWalt's limited lifetime warranty.
50-piece 3/8 in. Drive Tool Set
Finally, folks who are eyeing essential items for their garage tool kit might want to know that DeWalt is featuring a pair of new mechanic's kits among the listings for The Home Depot's Black Friday event. Both are 50-piece sets in Metric and SAE measurement, one featuring 3/8 inch gear and the other in 1/4 inch. While either kit would be a good deal for anyone in need, we're featuring the 3/8 inch set here primarily because it does not typically sell for under $50. The set is normally listed at $64.99, ranking its Black Friday sticker price of $49.97 among the steeper discounts in this year's sale.
As for the set itself, it is so new among DeWalt's Home Depot offerings that it hasn't even earned a single review from a real world customer. If you're wary of it over that fact, you can rest a little easier knowing the chrome vanadium constructed set is backed by a full lifetime warranty. The set includes a low-profile ratchet, 22 3/8 inch drive sockets, a 3-inch and 6-inch driver extension, one spark plug socket, one spinner handle, a bit adapter, and 22 bits. Plus, it even comes with a hardshell carrying case to boot.