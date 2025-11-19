5 Of The Best DeWalt Black Friday Deals Under $50

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With the weather cooling down, the holiday sales season is officially starting to heat up. And for most of us in the consumer arena, that means it's time to get a jump on the season's biggest shopping event, Black Friday. These days, you, of course, don't actually have to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to get in on the Black Friday savings, as most of the major retail factions are already offering early access to such deals online and in-store.

That includes The Home Depot, with the big box home improvement retailer offering up a full slate of lawn equipment, hand tools and power tools to customers weeks ahead of Black Friday proper. Among that lot, you'll find an entire slate of Buy One, Get One deals from the major manufacturers that are gonna be hard for anyone in the market for power tools to pass up.

When it comes to the major players in the greater tool market, DeWalt is one brand that has earned its share of dedicated fans. If you count yourself among them, you should also know that The Home Depot is now running Black Friday deals on several hand tool sets and accessories, many of which are priced well under $50. Here's a look at a few of the better DeWalt Black Friday deals in that price range.