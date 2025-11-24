5 Android Auto Settings You'll Want To Change (And Why)

Android Auto is an incredibly convenient way to use the apps from your phone in your car. Android Auto works perfectly right (when it connects), but that doesn't mean it's the most convenient it can be. I've had it for years, and there were plenty of settings I wish I had gone through earlier that could have saved me from some inconvenient situations.

Android Auto is not a one-size-fits-all solution, and that's going to get more apparent as you use it. In fact, the moment you start it up, you're likely not going to be happy with the default apps listed.

To make the changes, you'll need to be able to access the settings of Android Auto on both your phone and the main screen of your car. This guide will take you through the settings that you're likely going to want to change as soon as you can because it will make your drives much easier. Just make sure to make these changes before you leave, as you should never mess with your settings while on the road.