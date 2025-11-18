If You Like Colorful Tools, Lowe's Early Black Friday Kobalt Deals Are For You
If you've been planning to kit out your workshop with Kobalt tools, then this is probably a good time to do it. Lowe's Black Friday deals have dropped, and as Kobalt is one of Lowe's in-house brands, it's included in the line-up. There are some pretty impressive savings to be made on Kobalt power tools — if you were planning to buy a bunch of them anyway.
Featured sale items include two 4-tool power tool combo kits, both of which include batteries and a charger. One Lowe's power tool combo kit includes a half-inch drill/driver, a quarter-inch impact driver, a 5-inch sander, and a 4.5-inch circular saw. The other Lowe's power tool combo kit also has a half-inch drill/driver and a quarter-inch impact driver, and also includes a reciprocating saw, saw blade, LED flashlight, and soft storage bag. While the price drops themselves are not necessarily breathtaking — both kits are down from $299 to $249 – Lowe's has another trick up its sleeve for the holiday season: either purchase entitles you to two free gifts worth between $99 and $139 each.
The list of free gifts includes an angle grinder, a drill, a jigsaw, a reciprocating saw, a multi-material cutter, a ratchet wrench, a 5-speed indoor/outdoor fan, and a six-inch polisher. Chargers aren't included with most of the free gifts, but as you'll have already purchased a compatible Kobalt 24-volt charging system with your main purchase, you won't need one. So if you buy a 4-tool brushless power tool set and opt for the ratchet wrench and the polisher as your freebies, you'd have six new tools, which normally retail for $577, for only $249. This free gift offer lasts through the holidays and doesn't expire until January 7, 2026.
There are also discounts on Kobalt battery packs, workbenches, and more
There's also a free gift offer on a pack of two 24-volt 4.0Ah batteries and an 85W charger. It usually retails for $159 and is currently on sale for $149. So while a $10 discount probably isn't enough to have you rushing to the checkout, you can also add one of the items off the free gift list to your cart and almost double the value of your order.
While not every Lowe's Kobalt offer this season comes with a free gift, there are still other savings to be found. If you want some more colorful options than Kobalt's trademark blue, check out the range of workbenches. The 9-Drawer Rolling Wood Work Bench comes in eight colors, including pastel pink and luminous green. It normally retails at $498 but has been reduced to $448 until November 26.
You can also pick up a three-pack of brightly colored carbon steel snips for only $19.98 (normally retailing at $29.98), a set of nine different-colored hex keys reduced from $21.98 to $15,98, or save $5 on a pack of three lockback utility knives available in blue or pink, which are currently on sale at $14.98. Of course, Lowe's isn't the only retailer offering deals on power tools this Black Friday. Home Depot has a range of early Black Friday tool deals, and Harbor Freight is also offering pre-Christmas sale bargains.