If You Like Colorful Tools, Lowe's Early Black Friday Kobalt Deals Are For You

If you've been planning to kit out your workshop with Kobalt tools, then this is probably a good time to do it. Lowe's Black Friday deals have dropped, and as Kobalt is one of Lowe's in-house brands, it's included in the line-up. There are some pretty impressive savings to be made on Kobalt power tools — if you were planning to buy a bunch of them anyway.

Featured sale items include two 4-tool power tool combo kits, both of which include batteries and a charger. One Lowe's power tool combo kit includes a half-inch drill/driver, a quarter-inch impact driver, a 5-inch sander, and a 4.5-inch circular saw. The other Lowe's power tool combo kit also has a half-inch drill/driver and a quarter-inch impact driver, and also includes a reciprocating saw, saw blade, LED flashlight, and soft storage bag. While the price drops themselves are not necessarily breathtaking — both kits are down from $299 to $249 – Lowe's has another trick up its sleeve for the holiday season: either purchase entitles you to two free gifts worth between $99 and $139 each.

The list of free gifts includes an angle grinder, a drill, a jigsaw, a reciprocating saw, a multi-material cutter, a ratchet wrench, a 5-speed indoor/outdoor fan, and a six-inch polisher. Chargers aren't included with most of the free gifts, but as you'll have already purchased a compatible Kobalt 24-volt charging system with your main purchase, you won't need one. So if you buy a 4-tool brushless power tool set and opt for the ratchet wrench and the polisher as your freebies, you'd have six new tools, which normally retail for $577, for only $249. This free gift offer lasts through the holidays and doesn't expire until January 7, 2026.