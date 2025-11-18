Ford Just Pulled The Plug: This Popular Model Is Finished

Affordable small cars are becoming harder and harder to find these days, with most car companies shifting their attention to larger, more luxurious vehicles. But there's still a need for small, inexpensive cars like the Focus. There were sedan, two-door, and five-door hatchback versions of the Focus during its run, providing a body style for just about every lifestyle. There were several everyday versions of the Focus, but there were some really iconic versions as well like the high-performance ST model and the super-hot-hatch RS.

When it was still on sale as a new car back in 2017, we thoroughly enjoyed the Focus RS' turbocharged 2.3-liter engine, its joyous six-speed manual, and its fun-to-drive antics. If Ford were to bring one back today (we don't expect they will be anytime soon) the RS would be in good company with cars like the current Honda Civic Type R and Toyota GR Corolla – but any rumors of the Focus' return are likely just that — rumors.

Used versions of the Focus are still worth considering if you're looking for an inexpensive used car with decent fuel economy, though reliability is a primary concern with certain powertrains. If you do want to purchase one, be sure to avoid some of the more problematic model years like the 2012 and 2014 models.