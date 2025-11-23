5 Weapons That Could Actually Sink A US Aircraft Carrier

Modern aircraft carriers operated by the United States Navy are massive, highly advanced floating cities capable of extending the nation's might across the globe. The latest addition to the fleet, the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), is the most advanced aircraft carrier and largest warship ever constructed. That makes it a target, but rest assured that sinking an aircraft carrier is no easy task. Not only are they outfitted with their own air wing, but an aircraft carrier has layers of defenses protecting it.

These include point defense weapon systems to take out threats from the air and sea, and a massive Carrier Strike Group consisting of several warships offering additional defenses. While sinking an aircraft carrier is all but impossible these days, it's still technically feasible. After all, they're targets, and countries like Iran, China, and Russia all have weapons that are theoretically capable of sinking a carrier. Granted, if a nation like China sank a U.S. carrier, it would mean full-scale war.

There are a variety of weapons and tactics available to various nations should they attempt to sink a carrier. For the sake of argument, this scenario assumes that all of a carrier's defenses have been overcome. No weapons will be shot out of the sky or blown out of the water, leaving only the possibility of a weapon or tactic striking a carrier, sinking it. That leaves only the technical possibility of what could bring down a 100,000-ton warship, and thankfully, there aren't many weapons capable of doing so.