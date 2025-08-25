Why The US Navy Detonates Bombs Near Aircraft Carriers Before They Enter Service

Before a new U.S. Naval aircraft carrier can officially be cleared for active duty, it has to go through what's called a Full Ship Shock Test (FSST). This is a critical check that ensures the ship has the ability to handle the shock from an underwater explosion that could occur during combat, such as from naval mines, torpedoes, or missile near-misses. In 2021, the Navy performed an FSST on the first nuclear-powered carrier in its class, the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78).

Massive explosive charges were detonated near the hull, including a blast so powerful that the United States Geological Survey recorded it as a 3.9 magnitude earthquake. The purpose of the tests is to confirm that a Navy ship and its systems can survive explosive shock waves in an actual battle and remain fully operational. The tests are also intended to prepare sailors by training them to respond to damage control scenarios in real time. FSST stands as the final proof that America's most advanced warships are ready for war.