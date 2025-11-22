Can You Refurbish Or Rebuild EGO Batteries?
How long do EGO batteries last? That's one question that may have popped into your mind since your battery stopped working. For what it's worth, EGO claims their batteries can last over a decade, if you use and store it properly. But as anyone with a power tool knows, batteries don't always last that long.
Did you leave it charging for too long? Did it drop too hard? Was it the rain? Are EGO batteries even waterproof? You might now be contemplating whether to buy a new battery or if there's any way to refurbish one. A quick scroll through YouTube or Reddit might convince you that it's possible, but the honest truth is that you really can't.
EGO batteries, like most modern lithium-ion battery packs, are made up of individual cells wired together in a specific configuration. When the battery stops working, it's usually because one or more of those cells has degraded to the point where it can no longer hold a charge. These Reddit threads and DIY YouTube channels will have you believe the fix is as simple as opening up the battery pack, removing the old cells, soldering in new ones, and closing it back up. But considering how inherently dangerous lithium-ion batteries are, that's not something you should attempt on your own.
The dangers of tampering with lithium-ion batteries
EGO itself explicitly warns customers not to take the battery packs apart, as doing so immediately voids your warranty. So many things can go wrong if you try to rebuild an EGO battery yourself. For one, lithium-ion batteries contain flammable electrolytes. Damaging a cell can cause a thermal runaway, which is a chain reaction where the battery rapidly heats up, catches fire, and possibly explodes. This can happen even if you think you've been careful. Adding to the danger, lithium-ion battery fires burn really hot and can be difficult to put out.
Beyond the physical risk, working on a battery pack isn't as straightforward as just taking out the old cell and replacing it with a new one. These packs also contain a Battery Management System, or BMS, which is a small circuit board with a chip that monitors the battery's health, controls charging and discharging, and communicates with the tool and charger. The BMS is what tells your charger when the battery is full, prevents the cells from overcharging or overheating, and shuts the battery down if something goes wrong. It's a critical safety feature.
When you replace the cells in an EGO battery, the BMS doesn't automatically regulate new cells. For the battery to work properly, the BMS must be recalibrated or reprogrammed to match the new cells. Unfortunately, most people don't have access to the proprietary software or hardware needed to reprogram a BMS. If the BMS isn't recalibrated, the battery might refuse to charge, or it might charge but not deliver power to your tools.
What about professional battery refurbishment services?
There are professional services that specialize in refurbishing power tool batteries. These companies claim to have the experience, tools, and safety equipment to open replace the battery cells and recalibrate or replace the BMS. Now, the price of professional refurbishment varies, but we've seen quotes north of $250. At that rate, including shipping costs, you might end up spending nearly as much as you would on a new battery.
However, from an eco-conscious perspective, being able to reuse the battery instead of tossing it out may still make it worthwhile. But before you go this route, there are a few things to keep in mind. A poorly rebuilt battery could overheat during use, damage your tools, or pose a fire risk while charging. If something does go wrong, that liability will most likely be on you. The moment your battery pack is opened up, your warranty is automatically void.
Your best bet is to contact EGO directly and see if its technicians can inspect or advise a fix. At the time of this writing, EGO doesn't seem to support any battery repair. However, you might be eligible for a replacement under your warranty. Ultimately, if your battery is old and your warranty has expired, you might just have to buy a new battery. It might not be the cheapest solution, but it's the one that won't put you, your tools, or your home at risk.