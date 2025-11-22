Can You Refurbish Or Rebuild EGO Batteries?

How long do EGO batteries last? That's one question that may have popped into your mind since your battery stopped working. For what it's worth, EGO claims their batteries can last over a decade, if you use and store it properly. But as anyone with a power tool knows, batteries don't always last that long.

Did you leave it charging for too long? Did it drop too hard? Was it the rain? Are EGO batteries even waterproof? You might now be contemplating whether to buy a new battery or if there's any way to refurbish one. A quick scroll through YouTube or Reddit might convince you that it's possible, but the honest truth is that you really can't.

EGO batteries, like most modern lithium-ion battery packs, are made up of individual cells wired together in a specific configuration. When the battery stops working, it's usually because one or more of those cells has degraded to the point where it can no longer hold a charge. These Reddit threads and DIY YouTube channels will have you believe the fix is as simple as opening up the battery pack, removing the old cells, soldering in new ones, and closing it back up. But considering how inherently dangerous lithium-ion batteries are, that's not something you should attempt on your own.