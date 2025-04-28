Are EGO Tools And Batteries Waterproof? (And Does Its Warranty Cover Water Damage?)
Probably the biggest convenience battery-operated tools offer is the flexibility to be used practically anywhere. You can easily repair loose boards in the attic where there's no wall outlet, move the vacuum from the kitchen to the upstairs bedroom, and drill holes for decorations in even the farthest corners. But if there's one place in your property where battery-powered tools are most handy, it's the outdoors.
With mowers, string trimmers, and snow shovels that run completely on battery, you won't have to deal with the hassle of finding long extension cords and untangling messy wires as you move. All you need to do is grab your tool, plug in a battery, and go on your merry way to the yard. But being outdoors also means your tools and their batteries are exposed to the elements, especially water. This begs the question: Are your power tools and batteries even waterproof?
If you're using EGO batteries and EGO tools for your home and lawn, here's a quick look at how safe they are to be used with water and whether the EGO warranty covers water damage, just in case.
EGO tools and batteries and their degrees of water resistance
One of the things to consider before buying EGO tools is how waterproof they are. After all, you don't want to accidentally damage them just because you feel like mowing your lawn while it's raining. For the record, EGO tools and batteries can get wet, but just how wet depends on their Ingress Protection (IP) rating, an industry-standard rating for electric/electronic devices.
Many of the EGO tools, like the Power+ Backpack Sprayer, Power+ Misting Fan, and Power+ 9 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum, have an IP rating of IPX4. This means they're splashproof, but not waterproof. Although they can withstand water splashes, sprays, and light rain, they can be damaged when exposed to more powerful water streams or if they are submerged in water.
Some EGO tools, particularly for commercial customers, do have a higher IP rating, though. These include the 1100 CFM Backpack Blower, 8" Curved Shaft Edger, and 21" Short Pole Hedge Trimmer, all of which are IPX5 rated. The IPX5 rating makes the tools resistant to low-pressure water jets — think a lawn sprinkler or a garden hose. However, they can't handle high-pressure streams like heavy rain and forceful hose sprays (that's IPX6), let alone water submersion (that's IPX7 or IPX8). EGO batteries, on the other hand, are rated at IPX4, but only when they're used with your power tool.
Is it okay to expose EGO tools and batteries to water?
While your EGO tools are waterproof to some degree, EGO still strongly advises against letting the devices have direct contact with any liquid. Doing so could short-circuit the tool and battery and might lead to an electric shock. So, no, you can't use your EGO tools or batteries out in the rain or in any other wet condition if you want to keep yourself and the devices safe. As per EGO's policy, the warranty won't cover water damage due to immersion as well.
It's important to note that the EGO tools and batteries' IP rating is highly dependent on their enclosure. That means once you modify their bodies, they might no longer provide the same IP rating as before. The same is true when the casing gets deformed or damaged due to drops, bumps, and non-certified repairs.
As you're assembling the tool, check for cracked or missing parts too. They can also prevent the tool and battery from performing at their supposed IP rating. Before using any battery-powered EGO tool, check whether the battery slot is properly closed to preserve the tool's IP rating and avoid getting the circuit and battery itself wet. If your batteries do get exposed to water, stop using them immediately. Take them to an EGO dealer for checking and don't assess their usability yourself.