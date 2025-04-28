Are EGO Tools And Batteries Waterproof? (And Does Its Warranty Cover Water Damage?)

Probably the biggest convenience battery-operated tools offer is the flexibility to be used practically anywhere. You can easily repair loose boards in the attic where there's no wall outlet, move the vacuum from the kitchen to the upstairs bedroom, and drill holes for decorations in even the farthest corners. But if there's one place in your property where battery-powered tools are most handy, it's the outdoors.

With mowers, string trimmers, and snow shovels that run completely on battery, you won't have to deal with the hassle of finding long extension cords and untangling messy wires as you move. All you need to do is grab your tool, plug in a battery, and go on your merry way to the yard. But being outdoors also means your tools and their batteries are exposed to the elements, especially water. This begs the question: Are your power tools and batteries even waterproof?

If you're using EGO batteries and EGO tools for your home and lawn, here's a quick look at how safe they are to be used with water and whether the EGO warranty covers water damage, just in case.