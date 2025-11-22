Harbor Freight Pittsburgh Vs. Pittsburgh Pro Tools: What's The Difference?
Before diving into the differences between these two brands, you should keep in mind that they're not only sold exclusively by the discount tool retailer, but they are also among the several tool brands owned by Harbor Freight. That's one reason there is little overlap in the specific tools offered by Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Pro.
Simply judging by the name, we can rightfully assume that the Pittsburgh Pro brand (we'll refer to it as Pro from here on) sits above the standard Pittsburgh line in the Harbor Freight hierarchy of tools. Marketing-wise, however, both are still near the bottom, below other Harbor Freight brands like Quinn, Doyle, and Icon, just to name a few. While the Pittsburgh brands are far from top-tier tools, there are some Pittsburgh tools that are worth buying.
Inside Harbor Freight, or shopping online, it's difficult to compare the tools to form a complete tool kit head-to-head since Pro options are limited. Harbor Freight lists 774 Pittsburgh brand items compared to just 53 Pro-branded tools.
Harbor Freight carries some tools, like wrenches, ratchets, sockets, and hammers, from both brands. While other tools made by the Pittsburgh brand, such as screwdrivers, pliers, and floor jacks, for example, aren't offered in Pro versions. However, even with some tools the brands have in common, such as ratchets, there aren't always directly comparable versions.
You may suspect that when comparing similar tool sets from both brands, the Pro tools would cost more. In some cases, they do, but it's not always the case.
Harbor Freight Pittsburgh vs. Pro wrench sets
Harbor Freight lists 35 Pittsburgh wrench sets (even more than the top-shelf Icon brand), compared to a single Pro set of wrenches. Wrench sets from Pittsburgh offer variations ranging from standard combination wrenches with open and box ends opposing each other, to double-end flare nut, adjustable wrenches, and crowfoot styles.
The only Pittsburgh Pro combination wrench set, $19.99 at Harbor Freight, contains 22 wrenches with 11 each metric and SAE sizes. SAE wrenches range from ¼-inch to ⅞-inch sizes separated by 1/16-inch increments. Metric sizes range from 6mm to 19mm, skipping 15mm, 16mm, and 18mm sizes. While skipping some less common wrench sizes is commonplace for wrench sets, omitting a popular size like the 15mm seems odd.
A similar Pittsburgh 22-piece combination wrench set is also priced at $19.99 and contains the same SAE sizes. Metric sizes between the two sets differ, with the standard Pittsburgh containing the same range of sizes but skipping 9mm, 16mm, and 18mm sizes. Skipping the 9mm in this set makes more sense as it's encountered less than the 15mm in general use.
Both sets feature chrome-vanadium steel construction with a chrome finish and 12-point box ends. The Pro wrenches have raised panels on each side of the wrench body with "PITTSBURGH PRO" and sizes inset in black. The standard Pittsburgh wrenches have flat sides with a black inset "Pittsburgh," but are stamped with no color contrast.
Comparing Lug Nut Impact Socket Sets from Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Pro
When comparing impact-rated sockets from both brands, you'll find that while Pittsburgh offers several sets containing multiple sockets, Pro offers single sockets, making it easier to pick a specific size for your project. One place they overlap somewhat for a more meaningful comparison is their Lug Nut Impact Socket Sets.
A Lug Nut Impact Socket Set is a nice addition to your mobile tool kit, whether or not you carry Harbor Freight's best cordless impact wrench. With either the Pittsburgh or Pro Lug Nut Impact Socket Set, you'll need something to drive the ½-inch-drive sockets, ideally a long breaker bar to encourage stubborn lug nuts.
The Pittsburgh set, Harbor Freight priced at $54.99, includes seven various-sized color-coded sockets in a red storage case. The sockets feature six points of contact, chrome moly construction, and an anodized coating. An additional white vinyl jacket applied to the sockets' exterior helps prevent scratching wheel finishes. The set includes three metric sizes, 17mm, 19mm, and 21mm, and four SAE sizes, 13/16, ⅞, 1, and 1-1/16 inch, skipping 15/16.
The $79.99 11-piece Pro set contains nine impact sockets, two ½-inch-drive extensions (3-inch and 5-inch), and a black storage case. Pro sockets also feature chrome moly construction and six-point designs, but have a black oxide finish and no color coding. A red "scratch-proof rubberized coating" is applied to the sockets to "prevent damage to wheel rims," according to Harbor Freight. The Pro set includes the same metric and SAE sizes as the Pittsburgh set, and adds ¾-inch and 15/16-inch sockets for a more complete set.