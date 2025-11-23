5 Free Apps You Should Install ASAP On Any Chromebook

Google first introduced the Chromebook in collaboration with Acer and Samsung in 2011. When it first came out, ChromeOS was much like the Chrome browser, with extended capabilities to run an entire desktop. However, over time, Google introduced new features to ChromeOS, and now in 2025, it has matured into an operating system that you can use in your daily life, right from editing to programming and everything in between. Whether ChromeOS is better than Windows is debatable, but one thing that you will notice for sure is the snappy performance of the former. That is thanks to ChromeOS being cloud-based, meaning the data and applications are stored online rather than on the device itself.

I got my first Chromebook in 2021, a Chromebook 4 from Samsung (16GB RAM and 512GB SSD model). My first impression — which still sums up who a Chromebook is for — was that if you depend on Google and its services for everyday tasks like emails, presentations, editing documents, etc., then a Chromebook is for you. Then I got my Chromebook Plus, which is a bit more advanced than a normal Chromebook. It also gives you the flexibility of running Android apps, web apps, and Chrome extensions. And thanks to ChromeOS being based on Linux, you can unlock its hidden features, such as running some full-fledged desktop apps not available on the ChromeOS app store.

But there are several apps for which you don't need to run any commands to get them. They are easily available for a Chromebook and are free. Let's check them out.