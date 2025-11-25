Tesla Goes Up Against A Road Runner-Style Painted Wall – The Results Speak For Themselves

Tesla is often under scrutiny for its self-driving mode, which has led to questionable, dangerous behaviors and even fatal incidents. This has led the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to investigate Tesla's Autopilot for safety multiple times over the past few years. YouTuber Mark Rober put Tesla's self-driving technology to the test, expressing concern that it only uses "simple cameras" to navigate the streets. It turns out that his concerns could be very legitimate.

Rober decided to run a series of tests to see if vision-altering effects would trick Tesla's cameras. He first had Tesla race at 40 miles per hour towards a dummy dressed as an unassuming (and very spaced out) child standing in the middle of the road. The car's automatic braking system didn't react in time, slamming right into the kid. However, turning on autopilot allowed the car to stop before hitting the dummy. Unfortunately, it got worse from here. When Rober added a wall of fog, Tesla's cameras couldn't detect the kid. It also couldn't detect the dummy with a bunch of water pouring down on it, meaning the Tesla hit the kid two more times. It stopped in time when Rober had bright lights blasting at the car to resemble high beams, so it was a pretty mixed bag.

Then came the test everyone was waiting for — would the Tesla slam right into a wall? Rober set up a wall meant to blend into the background environment ("Wile E. Coyote-style") in an attempt to trick the cameras once more. He then drove 40 mph right at the wall — and the Tesla did not touch the brakes at all. He crashed right into the wall at full speed.