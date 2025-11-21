How To Tell If Your Android Phone Is Refurbished

The easiest way to find out if your Android phone is new or refurbished is by checking its IMEI number. Open your phone app and dial *#06#, then your IMEI should instantly appear on the screen. Take note of the number, then go to your Settings, and tap 'About Phone' to find the IMEI listed there as well. If the two numbers don't match, it's a sign that the device has been tampered with.

You can also compare the IMEI on your phone with the one printed on the box your device came in. If the two numbers don't match, it means your phone is likely refurbished, or at least not brand new. While you're at it, take a look at your device's battery health. If it's below 100%, that means your phone has probably been used before. Although most premium refurbishers will replace the battery when the one in the device has been significantly depleted, it's still a good idea to check.

Beyond these software checks, you can inspect your phone's physical condition. A lot of modern refurbishers are getting better at disguising repairs, but there are still some subtle signs that give them away. You should look out for faint scratches on the body or small dents, which may have come from a previous owner. Also, try to check for any screen discoloration or pixelation that could have been caused by a replacement using non-original parts.