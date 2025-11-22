Unexpected Ways To Use Your DeWalt Tools (According To Owners)

Scrubbing tile by hand is a miserable job. You spray eye-stinging cleaner, wait a bit, and then scrub the heck out of every last inch again and again. And somehow, it still looks meh when you're done. It's the same deal with car interiors, rims, and everything in between. The fact is, you're working way too hard. So stop scrubbing everything manually like a servant and break out any DeWalt drill in your arsenal. No, not your trusty DeWalt hammer drill. The 20V MAX XR 1/2-inch Drill/Driver will do just fine.

Then, treat yourself to a drill brush attachment set to match. These kits come with scrub brushes in varying stiffnesses, plus scouring pads and sponges, so you can pick the right weapon for the mess you're fighting. For tile grout, you might need the stiffest brush, while car seats need something much softer. Always test a small, hidden spot before going all out to confirm the selected attachment won't damage the material.

Once you're sure it's a go, put on your safety glasses, then fire up the drill and let it spin. The brush does all the heavy work while you guide it around. You'll be done in half the time while getting much better results (and with far fewer swear words). So now the only question is, what are you going to do with all your newfound time and energy?