Unexpected Ways To Use Your DeWalt Tools (According To Owners)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's regular DIY energy, and then there's DeWalt-owner energy. Something about these tools makes people believe they can solve any problem with a battery and a darn good idea. And honestly, they're often right. People test things just to satisfy a weird little itch in their brain, then hop online and share the results like it's breaking news. The rest of us scroll by thinking, "Okay, wow, did not expect that to work, but here we are."
Now, not every idea on the internet is a winner, and you still need to exercise some judgment. Just because someone on the internet did it doesn't mean you should grab your drill and go wild without thinking it through first. Some of the following hacks are pretty safe. Others require a bit more care. And all of them are things you try entirely at your own risk. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the most ingenious (and useful) ways you can use your DeWalt tools.
Power scrubbing on beast mode
Scrubbing tile by hand is a miserable job. You spray eye-stinging cleaner, wait a bit, and then scrub the heck out of every last inch again and again. And somehow, it still looks meh when you're done. It's the same deal with car interiors, rims, and everything in between. The fact is, you're working way too hard. So stop scrubbing everything manually like a servant and break out any DeWalt drill in your arsenal. No, not your trusty DeWalt hammer drill. The 20V MAX XR 1/2-inch Drill/Driver will do just fine.
Then, treat yourself to a drill brush attachment set to match. These kits come with scrub brushes in varying stiffnesses, plus scouring pads and sponges, so you can pick the right weapon for the mess you're fighting. For tile grout, you might need the stiffest brush, while car seats need something much softer. Always test a small, hidden spot before going all out to confirm the selected attachment won't damage the material.
Once you're sure it's a go, put on your safety glasses, then fire up the drill and let it spin. The brush does all the heavy work while you guide it around. You'll be done in half the time while getting much better results (and with far fewer swear words). So now the only question is, what are you going to do with all your newfound time and energy?
Supercharged branch cleanup
There's a certain point where your bypass pruning shears no longer cut it. Literally. Not even your DeWalt 20V MAX Steel Cordless Pruner can save the day here. So you break out the pruning saw and go to town, getting about halfway through before the blade gets stuck. Fun times. And that's just the first branch. If you have a whole overgrown yard to get through, you're looking at hours of misery ahead. Fortunately, there's a better way. Transform your DeWalt 20V MAX Reciprocating Saw into a supercharged branch trimmer with a bi-metal pruning blade. It's easier to control than a pole saw and far more practical than dropping money on a dedicated mini chainsaw.
With the right blade, your reciprocating saw chews through thick branches in seconds, which beats the heck out of sawing back and forth until your forearm cramps. But remember, safety first. Safety glasses and tough work gloves are a must. Wood chips will fly every which way. Keep a firm, two-handed grip at all times. Be hyperaware of what's behind the branch you're cutting. And here's the big one: Keep both feet firmly on the ground. If a branch is too high up, you'll have to wrestle with that pole saw (or do yourself a favor and hire a professional).
Quick fire start, even with damp wood
If you've ever nearly hyperventilated trying to start a campfire or grill, you know the struggle. You huff and puff until you're dizzy, and the fire still acts like you're asking too much. Maybe the wood's too wet to care about your campfire dreams. Or perhaps you didn't let the lighter fluid soak into the charcoal long enough to get the BBQ going. Either way, no one's getting any s'mores or burgers until you get this figured out.
So what's the solution? Try DeWalt's 20V Max Handheld Battery-Powered Leaf Blower. (Gas-powered blowers are a very bad idea, for obvious reasons.) You just have to point the blower at the base of your smoldering fire and let physics do its thing. The concentrated blast of air feeds oxygen right where it's needed most. And with that, your sad little smoking pile becomes a legitimate fire before you know it.
There's still an art to it. You need to think finesse, not force. Keep the blower on a low setting and use short, gentle taps on the trigger. If you crank it to max and just hold it down, you'll create a dangerous storm of hot ash and embers. That's a big no-no, especially in dry conditions where one stray spark is all it takes to start a wildfire. For even more peace of mind, always have a bucket of water or a fire extinguisher nearby.
Whisking, mixing, and stirring ... with torque
Your kitchen mixer plays a starring role in all your baking, holiday meal prep, and weeknight cooking extravaganzas. But there comes a point where you're just asking too much of it. Thick cookie dough. Mashed potatoes for a crowd. Multiple batches of, well, pretty much anything, and you're asking for a serious motor meltdown. But it doesn't have to be this way because your DeWalt drill can muscle through the heavy stuff without even trying.
Before you race into the garage, you'll need a food-safe mixer attachment. With a quick look online, you can find all sorts of mixing heads, including whisks, paddles, dough hooks, and egg beaters. Don't even think about grabbing your Pro Mixing Paddle, though. Even if it's never seen drywall mud or cement, it's not stainless steel, so it could rust, chip, or leave mystery seasoning in your mashed potatoes.
Once you're properly equipped, you can get to work, but be sure to grab a bowl deep enough to contain all the action. It's going to get real, and fast. Always fully submerge the drill head and start on the lowest speed setting ... unless you like wearing your ingredients, that is. You can speed up as needed once everything's incorporated. Also, keep the mixer head submerged until your drill fully powers down. You are on your own if you make a giant mess five minutes before guests arrive.
Power Wheels performance tune
Embed video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Ig-3og3djg
Most kids' Power Wheels are painfully slow. The stock, sealed lead-acid battery is weak, making the ride more of a sad crawl than an exciting adventure. The charge never lasts long enough, either. Your kid gets to live their best life for a short while, and then spend the rest of the afternoon watching their ride charge. You're not going to earn cool parent points anytime soon if you keep letting this slide. But don't worry, 18V DeWalt batteries can turn things around.
You're going to need a little help, though, because this isn't a plug-and-play situation. You need a Power Wheels to DeWalt battery adapter, a proper fuse for safety, and a second where you read or watch a guide so you don't cook the wiring. Once you have the adapter in place, you can snap an 18V battery in, giving the car the power it should have had from day one. It won't turn into a grown-up Mini Moke, but the upgrade will make any kid feel like the king of the driveway.
Safety disclaimer: You're taking a kids' toy and giving it a battery it wasn't designed for, so there are risks. Messy wiring can cause fires. Don't try this unless you understand basic electrical work. Keep an eye on your kid once it's modded because the extra power makes it easier to tip. And buy real adapters from real sellers. Cheap ones aren't worth it.