These Fun-Size, Jeep-Looking Vehicles Are Like Power Wheels For Adults

The Mini Moke may look like a toy, but it's a toy that adults could drive like kids on Power Wheels. Sir Alec Issigonis designed the original Mini Moke in the 1960s as a more rugged, off-road capable vehicle based on the original Mini. So despite its Jeep-like mug and boxy silhouette, it's not heretical to say the Moke (old British slang for "donkey") and the classic Mini share similar DNA.

Before it became a cultural hit among surfers and the stylish elite, the Mini Moke was supposed to enter service with the British army. It was light enough to be dropped in a parachute in combat zones or training camps, but the military had concerns with the Moke's low ground clearance and lethargic powerplants. Ultimately, the vehicle was deemed insufficient for military service.

Instead, the Moke became successful with the buying public as it entered commercial production in England by 1964. The British Motor Corporation (BMC) and its subsidiaries sold about 14,500 units to British buyers between 1964 and 1968, more than 26,000 units in Australia from 1966 to 1981, and 10,000 units to Portuguese enthusiasts from 1980 until the end of production in 1993.