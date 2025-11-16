5 More Makita Tools & Products That User Reviews Say To Avoid

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Users of Makita equipment frequently agree on a number of important features. Warranty coverage (3-year limited warranties on pneumatic and cordless tools, for starters), high-tech tool selections, and more are all important aspects that dominate the Makita tool marketplace. The Japanese toolmaker has carved out a niche for itself as a reliable and vastly useful supplier of all things jobsite tools. Makita's modular storage systems and the stacking tool boxes that frequently come with power tools are also a notable selling point for the brand.

Unfortunately, it's not always high praise that Makita — or any other tool brand, for that matter — receives from its user base. Makita is known for its durable, powerful, and feature-rich equipment, but that doesn't mean it can't miss the mark on occasions. For instance, it's fairly common knowledge among tool users familiar with the brand that its cordless brad nailers are underpowered and don't deliver consistently for users. This is one of four Makita tools we previously found that users should consider avoiding.

There are a few more candidates to add to that list. Fortunately, there are other options in the Makita catalog that can often get the job done well, meaning you won't necessarily have to branch out if you're a longtime Makita user. Each of the tools in this list suffers from at least one disappointing feature that makes them less suitable for their purpose than a buyer will want to accept.