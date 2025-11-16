5 More Makita Tools & Products That User Reviews Say To Avoid
Users of Makita equipment frequently agree on a number of important features. Warranty coverage (3-year limited warranties on pneumatic and cordless tools, for starters), high-tech tool selections, and more are all important aspects that dominate the Makita tool marketplace. The Japanese toolmaker has carved out a niche for itself as a reliable and vastly useful supplier of all things jobsite tools. Makita's modular storage systems and the stacking tool boxes that frequently come with power tools are also a notable selling point for the brand.
Unfortunately, it's not always high praise that Makita — or any other tool brand, for that matter — receives from its user base. Makita is known for its durable, powerful, and feature-rich equipment, but that doesn't mean it can't miss the mark on occasions. For instance, it's fairly common knowledge among tool users familiar with the brand that its cordless brad nailers are underpowered and don't deliver consistently for users. This is one of four Makita tools we previously found that users should consider avoiding.
There are a few more candidates to add to that list. Fortunately, there are other options in the Makita catalog that can often get the job done well, meaning you won't necessarily have to branch out if you're a longtime Makita user. Each of the tools in this list suffers from at least one disappointing feature that makes them less suitable for their purpose than a buyer will want to accept.
18V LXT Brushless Leaf Blower Kit
The Makita 18V LXT Brushless Leaf Blower Kit offers an airflow of 459 cfm, with speeds of up to 116 mph generated by the blower. It provides a speed lock function to dial in the power you require and then lock that setting in place for more convenient operation. The tool is also balanced well with the help of an inline fan design and weighs just 6.5 pounds with a battery attached. The variable speed trigger and additional functionality like a cruise control lever come together to make this a tool that should provide solid cleaning power when tackling all manner of outdoor landscaping projects and otherwise. In kit format, the tool comes with a battery and charger, and it offers a departure from gas powered solutions that require more maintenance and can be increasingly finicky to use when compared to electric alternatives.
This tool is available from numerous outlets and has received a 4.4 star average rating across 1,061 reviews at Amazon, in particular. Lots of buyers are happy with this outdoor power tool, but numerous reviews suggest that there's an underlying quality control issue that might sink your usage. A notable volume of buyers report that the tool simply stopped working, and to many this happened early on in their ownership of the equipment. This signals the potential for some kind of lapse in manufacturing consistency. To make matters worse, a few buyers have noted that Makita doesn't recognize Amazon as a certified dealer so it won't honor the warranty coverage if you buy from Amazon.
SP6000J 6-1/2-Inch Plunge Circular Track Saw
The 6-1/2-Inch Plunge Circular Track Saw (model SP6000J) is a tool that can be particularly useful under the right circumstances. A track saw is an ideal solution for those who don't have a table saw and need an alternative. Similarly, there are times when moving the tool rather than the workpiece makes more sense if you're cutting numerous sheets of plywood or OSB. Cutting with a circular saw makes the weight you need to move in order to make the cuts a lot easier to manage. I can personally attest to this fact, having cut plenty of sheeted lumber in the past using both methods to tackle attic flooring and shed wall elements.
This tool features a 12 amp motor and a variable speed control ranging from 2,000 to 5,200 rpm. The tool can accommodate cuts up to 2-3/16 inches at 90 degrees and 1-9/16 inches at a 45-degree angle. This tool is purpose-built to introduce plunging cuts that give operators tremendous control over the entire duration of a cutting task. Pair it up with Makita's track saw rails, and you'll get a pristine, straight edge every time. That's the promise of a track saw, but as a Reddit user noted in late 2025 in the r/woodworking subreddit, the tool featured a flaw in the blade assembly. They found a very slight rocking action in the pivot point that allows the saw assembly to shift back and forth ever so slightly rather than holding it firm. Other users have also reported the same problem in their unit, leading to a plunge saw that doesn't promise entirely straight cuts.
18V LXT Cordless Heat Gun
Heat guns are an important solution for renovators tackling a variety of installation and upgrade tasks. Heat guns are ideal for shrinking wire wraps, and they can be a key tool in stripping away old paint, removing decals firmly stuck in place, and even loosening tile and putty or bending plastic materials for a custom fit. This is a tool that mechanics use as well as something that plumbers, carpenters, and many others rely on at times. Cordless options feel like a natural choice for many users. A cordless heat gun allows for astronomically better mobility in tackling outdoor tasks and as a part of a mobile toolkit.
However, many users have knocked the 18V LXT Cordless Heat Gun from Makita because of its rapid battery drain. The tool is rated for just 21 minutes of continuous runtime with a 6.0Ah battery. The tool drains power at an unsustainable rate. This leaves users requiring multiple battery swaps to get even medium-sized jobs finished. The heat gun sports a maximum temperature of 1,022 degrees Fahrenheit, but owners also note that it's not efficient at holding a high temperature for very long, particularly when compared to a corded alternative. This results in a 4.2 star average rating across 169 reviews at Amazon. This might be an ideal solution for users who demand the mobility of a cordless tool or rely on the equipment for small projects, but it's not going to cut the mustard for even moderate usage needs.
18V LXT 23 Gauge Pin Nailer
It's been established that the Makita 18 volt brad nailer is not a particularly useful solution. Unfortunately, that lack of power extends to other nailers in Makita's lineup, including the 18V LXT 23 Gauge Pin Nailer. This tool features the ability to drive nails of six different lengths, ranging from 5/8 to 1-3/8 inches. It offers a magazine capacity of up to 120 pin nails and operates with the help of tool-free depth adjustments to quickly lock in the precise driving requirements you need. The firing mechanism reduces recoil and the nose features an anti-marring tip. The tool can drive up to 5,300 pins on a single battery charge paired with a 5.0Ah battery and weighs just four pounds. It also comes with a belt clip included on the tool, adding a bit of additional value in an area that many brands overlook because it doesn't directly impact the performance of the powered implement itself.
Unfortunately, even with Makita's frequently-excellent features and lots of overarching qualities falling in its favor, users find that the tool jams far too frequently to support consistent use. Having to solve for jammed pins on a regular basis slows down the job you're working on and naturally becomes increasingly frustrating with each issue. Many users also report that the nailer lacks enough power to drive pins all the way into workpieces. This results in 1,099 reviewers giving it a 3.9-star average, with a full 18% of reviews at Amazon coming in one star.
18V LXT Compact Reciprocating Saw
The 18V LXT Compact Reciprocating Saw is an interesting solution that looks as if it might deliver particularly valuable job site coverage. The reciprocating saw is built with a compact design and a dual switch introduction that allows you to use either a paddle switch or trigger located near the back of the tool. It features a bend in the tool body that helps users reach into tighter areas to support a wider variety of cutting requirements. The saw operates with a tool-less blade change system for quick swaps when necessary, and it weighs just 3.9 pounds with a battery installed to allow for convenient, lengthy operation without having to slow down. It offers a variable speed control ranging from zero to 3,000 strokes per minute and runs a 1/2-inch stroke length for efficient and quick cutting through whatever material you may find yourself tackling.
However, users don't particularly rave about the tool's actual cutting prowess. Its features make the saw an interesting addition to your toolbox that promises increased versatility, but in practice, the tool doesn't offer enough power to tackle moderate to large scale cutting tasks, according to users. 1,689 reviewers give it a 4.1 star average rating, noting that it's just not up to the task of dense, multimaterial cutting, the job a reciprocating saw is built to accommodate. This can be a viable option for small cutting needs, but falters with larger demands.
Methodology
All of these tools exhibit specific faults in their design that mark them as underperformers, according to users who have purchased and operated the equipment. Frequently, this issue comes in the form of power limitations. However, as is the case with the track saw, a design flaw can make the tool ineffective in some way, meaning it's not consistently capable of doing the job it was built to support. Most tools listed here feature notably lower review scores than the typical Makita tool, as well. We selected those tools based on issues highlighted by user reviews on Amazon and experiences documented on Reddit.