Black Friday 2025: What To Look For When Shopping TV Deals

If you feel like it's coming up on time to upgrade your TV, then you're in luck: Black Friday is bound to bring big savings when it comes to all things electronics. However, it's easy to become overwhelmed or confused while TV shopping, thanks to the combination of how many different devices there are to choose from and all of the different technical specifications each TV has. Plus, technology advances quickly, so if it's been more than a few years since you last looked for a TV, then the market could've changed completely.

Exactly what you want to look out for will vary a little depending on what you're planning to use your TV for and where you're planning on putting it. For example, it probably wouldn't be useful to just look for the largest screen you can get in your budget if you're intending on building a compact setup for your trailer, RV, or to tuck away in your kitchen. So, you should probably start off with brainstorming roughly what you want from your TV before you start shopping.

Despite that, there are a few things that are worth looking out for regardless of how you're going to use your new TV. For instance, no matter how you use it, you're almost always going to benefit from a higher image resolution and frame rate, which provides a better image quality, and having a longer warranty can give you some peace of mind. A few other things you might want to look for while shopping for the best TV deals are the device's refresh rate, how many inputs it offers, what apps are available on its store, and whether it's an LED or OLED screen.