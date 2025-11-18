This Is The Oldest Hand Tool Brand Still Operating Today

Fein is widely recognized as the oldest power tool brand still in operation, but when it comes specifically to hand tools, such as shovels, picks, pitchforks, and hammers — things that require nothing but good old-fashioned human elbow grease to function — there's Carters. That may not be a name you've ever heard of, but you should, because when it comes to old, it tops the list.

The story of the company now known as Richard Carter Ltd. dates back to 1740, when a blacksmith by the name of Jeremiah Carter founded an edge tool manufacturing business in Highburton, Huddersfield (Britain). While there, he got married and went on to have 12 children, which may not seem all that important, but it has lasting implications for generations to come.

That same year, the War of the Austrian Succession (actually a series of different wars) kicked off, involving most of the great nations in Europe, including Britain. It was also a year in which Sir Robert Walpole was still serving as Britain's first Prime Minister. So, the company has been around as long as the storied country has had that particular political position.