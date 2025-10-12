This Is The Oldest Power Tool Brand Still Operating Today

Power tools are a permanent fixture in every garage and workshop today, powering a global market worth roughly $40 billion. But the category of tools has only really existed for a little more than a century. The company that kicked it all off is still around, and its name is Fein. Based out of Germany, it has a pretty cool backstory, too.

Fein was originally established in 1867 by brothers Wilhelm Emil and Carl Fein – and it didn't even start out as a tool company. Rather, it was a workshop for creating physical and electrical equipment. The core mission was to build equipment with practical value, which led them to create a diverse range of electrical innovations. For example, the company created an improved telephone with better transmission quality in the late 1870s. Not long after, they took on massive projects like constructing the public telephone network for the city of Barcelona. They also sold public safety devices like electric fire alarms.

It was this culture of applying electricity to solve practical problems that led to another big moment in 1895, when some clever employees decided to cobble together a hand drill and a compact electric motor. They ended up creating the world's very first power tool. This was a hand drill, and it was an absolute unit, tipping the scales at 16.5 pounds. You can actually go see the original artifact today in Munich's Deutsches Museum. Fein saw the potential in their invention, and by 1908, they fully pivoted to a dedicated power tool manufacturer. They weren't a one-hit wonder either and continued to innovate, dropping the first hammer drill featuring an electropneumatic hammer action in 1914 and patenting the first-ever jigsaw in 1933. This wave of innovation influenced how other toolmakers like Ryobi evolved.