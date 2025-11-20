5 Essential Google TV Streamer Apps You Need To Download ASAP

First launched in 2013, Chromecast was the go-to streaming device for those looking to convert their dumb TVs into smart ones. However, in 2024, Google finally bid adieu to its Chromecast streamer and replaced it with the Google TV Streamer. And there was much more to it than just streaming. Unlike the Chromecast streamer, where you had to rely on your smartphone for control, the Google TV Streamer has its own operating system, meaning it has its own interface — Google TV. Aside from powerful hardware, it also features USB-C, Ethernet, and an HDMI port, making it easier to plug in external devices, connect to faster internet, or pair accessories.

On top of this, the Google TV Streamer doubles as a smart home hub, letting you control Matter and Thread smart devices, such as thermostats and lights, using voice control, right from your TV's home screen. Also, unlike other TV operating systems, Google TV is known for its flexibility to allow installing apps from the Play Store and also sideloading third-party ones. Whether it is downloading your favorite movie apps or getting your TV ready with a host of streaming apps, with Google TV Streamer, you can do it all.

But to get the most out of it, you need to get the right mix of apps that will make using Google TV Streamer not only easy, but also add to its functionalities. We have chosen a few apps for Google TV Streamer, based on personal experience and extensive usage, that you should install right away.