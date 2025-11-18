Google's Early Access Of 'Gemini For Home' Is Rolling Out: Here Are 5 Fun Commands To Try

Virtually every music fan will have been in the situation where they're loading up their music streaming service of choice and suddenly have a song pop into their head that they can't quite remember the name of. Maybe you can remember a few of the lyrics, or perhaps even just the general theme of the song, but you've got no clue over the song name or artist name. Gemini might be able to help: you can now give it a hint and it will attempt to work out the song you're thinking of. For example, you could ask, "Hey Google, play the song from the movie where Jack and Rose are caught on a sinking ship."

Gemini can also help broaden your music tastes if you hear something you like on a freshly discovered playlist. You can ask, "Hey Google, which artist plays this song?" or ask for song recommendations that are similar to the one that's playing. If you're interested in the meaning behind a particular song, you could also ask Gemini to give you a detailed breakdown of what the lyrics are about.

If you're more into podcasts than music, then you won't be left out either. Gemini can also recommend new podcasts based on a particular topic, or find a new episode that features a celebrity you're interested in. More basic commands, such as playing the latest podcast from a particular creator, remain unchanged from previous versions of the assistant.