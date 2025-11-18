Beware: Smoking Doesn't Only Damage Your Lungs, But Also Your CPU

The damage that smoking can do has been detailed quite thoroughly. Financially, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the average cost of a pack of cigarettes is $8.39, and a calculator is provided to give smokers an idea of how much they'd save over time if they quit. The impacts on a smoker's health are dire, too. The National Health Service in the U.K. underscores the fact that everything from aching joints to Alzheimer's and gallstones can be more likely to befall a smoker, as well as the likelihood of various cancers dramatically increasing.

The dangers of passive smoking, of course, are also critical to take into account. Even beyond that, those who regularly smoke in their home can cause damage to their paint, furnishings, wallpaper, and other items. Some objects in our homes, naturally, require ventilation too, and one prominent one for gamers or others who use advanced PCs is the precious CPU. This is, effectively, the brain of a computer, and smoking near it can cause a range of issues.

The delicate components of a computer can be difficult to access to clean of everyday dust buildup as it is, and the discoloration that can result from cigarette smoke can settle on surfaces and make it harder still. Many consider a switch to vaping instead of smoking cigarettes to be a preferable option for their health. While it does result in a lower degree of damaging substances in the air, it also poses a rather different and unique threat to a CPU too, and you shouldn't vape near your games consoles or PC either. Let's take a look at the effects that smoking can have on our devices, as well as an example of an enterprising refurbisher's efforts to repair such damage.