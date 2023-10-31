You Should Never Vape Around Your PC Or Gaming Console: Here's Why

Vaping and e-cigarettes are fast becoming an alternative for many regular smokers, primarily because fewer health risks are tied to these alternatives. However, the effects of vaping and e-cigarette usage are still being studied, and just because they are "safer" than traditional cigarettes does not necessarily mean they are good for you. According to the CDC, while the aerosol emitted by these alternatives typically contains fewer toxic chemicals than what's found in regular cigarettes, they can still contain harmful chemicals such as nicotine, lead, and other cancer-causing agents.

Regardless of your take on cigarette alternatives, there is plenty of reason for PC and video game console owners to avoid vaping around their equipment. PCs and modern consoles, after all, can be big investments, particularly for those who choose to further invest in essential accessories for the Xbox Series X/S.

The best way to protect your investment is to refrain from vaping in the vicinity of your gaming equipment altogether.