This Jaguar Was Left Untouched For 15 Years, And Its First Wash Is Mesmerizing To Watch
A major problem with older classic cars is that, in many instances, they've fallen behind on regular maintenance. Perhaps they've been kept in a garage for several years, protected from the elements but not afforded the TLC that would keep them at their best. Cleaning them up after so long can be risky, too. Certain harsh cleaning products could do damage to the bodywork of a majestic classic, after all.
One such majestic classic: the Jaguar E-Type V12. Its design is instantly recognizable, but it's still a rare model of car, so it's a shame to see it left in disrepair. YouTube channel WD Detailing tackled the restoration of one such E-Type V12 in September 2025. In describing the steps it would need, the car was said to be "covered in dirt and debris that hasn't been detailed in years that will require us to pressure wash the entire exterior, followed by a wash, clay bar and then polishing the paint to bring back its shine and a full interior detail including mold removal." It's quite a task, all told, but the filthier something is, the more satisfying it is to see it refreshed in such a fashion.
The mammoth task of detailing the car
Pressure washing of the car's exterior began at the wheels, which were then treated with the brand's wheel and tyre cleaning sprays. It was then time to tackle the largest surface on the vehicle: The long hood, windshield, and grille, followed by the sides, windows, and trunk. Those jets really seem to strip the years away from the vehicle, as its natural coloring begins to show through again. Following the blast of water, a thorough coating of WD's Barber Shop Car Soap was applied from bumper to bumper, followed by iron fallout remover to target the smaller, more ingrained debris that won't simply wash away. The soft top was then cleaned similarly and conditioned. One of the most complex aspects of the job was the formidable V-12 engine, a very special model, which was carefully approached by hand using degreaser and targeted jets of water.
Inside the vehicle, there were further issues. During the E-Type's long time without running, it had been subject to an infestation of mice. This meant, of course, dealing with copious amounts of droppings, so the seats were removed and a vacuum was taken to the floors. An interior cleaner and a steam cleaner were employed to thoroughly clear out areas such as the windowsills, and the trunk was also vacuumed. The mats received a separate blast, followed by an overall polish of the exterior paintwork.
In an at-a-glance appraisal, exotic car expert Jon E. Sabo determined that the vehicle could be worth approximately $100,000, up to $130,000 or so when restored and fully running. "I believe it now," the surprised owner exclaimed. "If you would've told me this ... before, I would've been like, nah."
A step beyond soap and water for this E-Type
Detailing is not simply cleaning a car, but the process of restoring it and eradicating blemishes as and when they arise, to make it look (though not necessarily drive) as it may have done when new. The specific car in question, an E-Type with the original V-12 still proudly in place, had looked far from a showpiece. The owner told WD Detailing that he had acquired it when his father-in-law had passed away, and that the 1974 model hadn't been in great shape during its whole time with the family.
The previous owner recognized that such a classic required an expert's treatment, but, sadly, a former Jaguar mechanic also passed away before he could finish tuning the vehicle with its replacement carburetors. "That's as far as it went," the new owner added, which is how the magnificent car came to be in its pre-detailing state. WD Detailing's goal was to thoroughly and meticulously clean the vehicle, both its bodywork and its interior. Though it looks absolutely fantastic with the work completed, this does not mean that the E-Type received a tune or any mechanical TLC, so it's not quite roadworthy yet. Nonetheless, restoring its body so that it's fit for a driver and passengers to ride in again was an important first step, and the right mechanic will have it back on the road soon. After all, one of the best Jaguars of all time deserves to be on the road.