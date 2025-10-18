This Jaguar Was Left Untouched For 15 Years, And Its First Wash Is Mesmerizing To Watch

Pressure washing of the car's exterior began at the wheels, which were then treated with the brand's wheel and tyre cleaning sprays. It was then time to tackle the largest surface on the vehicle: The long hood, windshield, and grille, followed by the sides, windows, and trunk. Those jets really seem to strip the years away from the vehicle, as its natural coloring begins to show through again. Following the blast of water, a thorough coating of WD's Barber Shop Car Soap was applied from bumper to bumper, followed by iron fallout remover to target the smaller, more ingrained debris that won't simply wash away. The soft top was then cleaned similarly and conditioned. One of the most complex aspects of the job was the formidable V-12 engine, a very special model, which was carefully approached by hand using degreaser and targeted jets of water.

Inside the vehicle, there were further issues. During the E-Type's long time without running, it had been subject to an infestation of mice. This meant, of course, dealing with copious amounts of droppings, so the seats were removed and a vacuum was taken to the floors. An interior cleaner and a steam cleaner were employed to thoroughly clear out areas such as the windowsills, and the trunk was also vacuumed. The mats received a separate blast, followed by an overall polish of the exterior paintwork.

In an at-a-glance appraisal, exotic car expert Jon E. Sabo determined that the vehicle could be worth approximately $100,000, up to $130,000 or so when restored and fully running. "I believe it now," the surprised owner exclaimed. "If you would've told me this ... before, I would've been like, nah."